Jaire Alexander Pushing His Luck as Packers Kick Off OTAs

The Green Bay Packers have moved into the next phase of their offseason with OTAs underway. They officially began on Tuesday and had practice on Wednesday.

While the majority of players were in attendance, there were four players who weren't present. That list included Jaire Alexander, Elgton Jenkins, John Williams, and Tyron Herring.

Jaire Alexander Wasn’t at OTAs on Wednesday

It was reported that Green Bay offered Alexander a restructured deal, but there still isn't a resolution. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic also added that Alexander plans to report to mandatory minicamp regardless of whether both sides come to an agreement or not.

Minicamp is going to take place from June 10 to June 12, but OTAs are the first chance to get back in the building with your teammates. Yes, they are voluntary, yet not showing up will only create extra noise and storylines.

Alexander's name has been floating in trade talks throughout the entire offseason, but he's still on the roster. And his contract plays a role in that. Alexander's cap number for 2025 is listed at $23.4 million, while his 2025 cap number is at $24.6 million.

His injury history is also playing a big role in why the Packers have looked at every option involving him. He has only played in 16 of the potential 37 games over the past two seasons.

Even though he plans on being there for mandatory minicamp, this shouldn't be the approach of a player whose future isn't guaranteed. The Louisville product is still working out on his own, but being around your teammates in meetings, the practice field, locker room, and weight room goes a long way.

Chemistry isn't a problem for Alexander and his teammates, but showing up would have meant more to management as well.

This isn't the end of the world, but it looks like Alexander is pushing his luck in Green Bay.

