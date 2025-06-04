Forgotten Packers Wide Receiver May End Up as OTA Standout

There’s been no shortage of headlines about the Green Bay Packers’ wide receivers this offseason—but very few have involved Romeo Doubs, who could quietly emerge as one of the biggest standouts in OTAs.

The Packers are currently in the thick of Organized Team Activities, which began May 27 and run through June 5. They’ll return for mandatory minicamp from June 10–12, before taking a break until training camp kicks off later this summer.

Media access to practices has been limited, but the glimpses we’ve gotten offer a peek behind the curtain. And while full pads are still off-limits—limiting the intensity and evaluation value—it’s already clear that Doubs is poised for a major role in Green Bay’s offense this year.

He’s become something of the forgotten man in the Packers' receiver room—quiet, reliable, and often overshadowed by louder storylines and flashier names.

Romeo Doubs Flying Under the Radar at Packers OTAs

Christian Watson continues to draw attention as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered in the regular season finale. The hope is he’ll return around midseason, bringing his field-stretching speed back into the fold.

Jayden Reed has also made headlines—first for his hot start in 2024, then for cooling off later in the season, and recently for switching agents. His new rep made a bit of noise after meeting with the Packers’ front office, something Reed downplayed as a nothing-burger, but the chatter still made waves during the quiet of the offseason.

Then there’s Matthew Golden, the Packers’ first-round pick, who’s already turning heads in OTAs. He moves like he’s gliding on air—quick, smooth, and clearly operating at a different gear than most. He’ll get every chance to prove himself as WR1.

Savion Williams, drafted in the third round, may have a more limited role early on, but his size and versatility could earn him meaningful reps. Meanwhile, Dontayvion Wicks has been generating buzz with his quick-twitch separation ability—though his hands remain a work in progress.

In the middle of it all is Doubs, flying under the radar.

He’s never been the loudest voice in the room—or the flashiest player on the field. Aside from a puzzling one-game suspension last season for missing practices, he’s built a reputation as a quiet grinder. He’s not built for highlight reels, but for third-and-six, red zone fades, and clutch moments.

And that’s exactly what Jordan Love trusts him for.

Last season, in just 13 games, Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns. More importantly, he became Love’s go-to target when the play broke down or when a drive needed saving. He’s the type of player who moves the chains—not the headlines.

In OTAs so far, he’s kept that rhythm going. No circus catches or viral videos—just tough, contested grabs, crisp routes, and consistency. It’s the Doubs way: show up, do your job, and let others soak up the spotlight.

But come the regular season, don’t be surprised if it’s Romeo Doubs quietly keeping the Packers’ offense on schedule—one reliable reception at a time.

