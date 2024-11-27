Packer Whose Contract is Ending Already Looking to Return in 2025
The Green Bay Packers are heading into Week 13 with an impressive 8-3 record and as great as the season has been so far, it hasn't been the same without AJ Dillon. The veteran running back — who was drafted 62nd overall by the Packers in 2020 — had his 2024 campaign end before it began when he was ruled out for the year with a neck injury in August.
Although injuries happen in the NFL all the time, Dillon's ailment couldn't have come at a worse time. Currently on an expiring contract, the 26-year-old runner doesn't have the chance to prove to the Packers that he deserves to be brought back on another contract, leaving his future in Green Bay up in the air.
But if Dillon has it his way, he'll be wearing green and gold again next fall.
Packers News: AJ Dillon Open to 2025 Return
On Tuesday, Dillon joined FanDuel's Kay Adams to talk about various topics, including his expiring contract. When asked about the possibility of returning to the Packers in 2025, the former Boston College RB made it clear that he's open to running things back.
"I assume you're hoping to return to the Packers at the end of this one-year deal," Adams said.
"If that's the way the cards play out, that'd be fantastic," Dillon replied.
Dillon has solidified himself as one of the NFL's better backup RBs since debuting in 2020, so it wouldn't be shocking if the Packers are also open to a return. The Baltimore, MD native has racked up 3,191 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns on 683 total touches across 60 career games.
If Dillon is re-signed, he'll likely compete with Emmanuel Wilson to be Josh Jacobs' backup next season. The second-year runner has stepped up in when Jacobs has needed a breather this year, turning 66 carries into 312 rushing yards and a touchdown while also catching nine targets for 46 more yards and another score.
Regardless of what happens in the offseason, it's great to see that Dillon is feeling positive about his future despite his season-ending injury. The former three-time All-ACC rusher has been keeping busy in his spare time, including making appearances on 97.3 The Game every Tuesday morning.
In the meantime, Dillon will be cheering on his Green Bay teammates from the sidelines when they host the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving. The Packers are heading into the Week 13 clash as the 3.5-point home favorites over the Dolphins on FanDuel Sportsbook.
