AJ Dillon Takes Up New Gig While Sidelined for Packers' Season
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers were dealt a huge blow to their offense before the 2024 season began as veteran running back AJ Dillon was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a neck injury.
The Packers were excited to see the 26-year-old running back in the backfield with Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd. But it never materialized for the veteran back.
That said, Packers fans will get to see and hear Dillon on the local airwaves for the rest of this season. On Tuesday morning, 97.3 The Game announced that the Green Bay running back will be on Carry The G Radio every Tuesday between 12 p.m.-2 p.m. CT.
With athletes getting more involved in media, whether podcasts or radio, it only makes sense for Dillon to give his analysis of what’s happening with the team.
The veteran running back is scheduled to make his radio debut next week, which likely means he’ll get to talk about the Packers’ Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. It will be a good test for Green Bay, who played well on both sides of the ball against the Arizona Cardinals.
However, things will get turned up a notch against the Houston Texans, who scored 41 points last week against the New England Patriots and are one of the contenders in the AFC. If Green Bay wants to show the rest of the NFL that they are for real, getting a win at Lambeau Field against C.J. Stroud would be a nice feather in their caps.
