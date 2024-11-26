Packers Teammates Make Promise to Jordan Love Ahead of Thanksgiving Game
The Green Bay Packers are 8-3 on the season, winning six of their last seven games. Last week, they torched the San Francisco 49ers 38-10 and are looking to keep the positive momentum rolling in Week 13.
On Thanksgiving, the Packers are hosting the Miami Dolphins in a primetime matchup where the forecast predicts a low of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions. Miami quarterback Tua Taggovailoa is already looking to flip the narrative surrounding his play in cold weather.
While he's focused on that, members of the Packers are looking to make sure Jordan Love gets the recognition he deserves. Something he didn't get last Thanksgiving.
Packers News: Green Bay Teammates Want Jordan Love to Get Turkey Leg
Tight end Tucker Kraft said the team is focused on getting Love a turkey leg. Something he didn't get last year.
"Pretty sure Greg actually ripped into it, right? He started eating it before we got an opportunity. We’ll make sure Jordan gets it this year. We’ll make sure about that."- Tucker Kraft
Running back A.J. Dillion echoed the same sentiment on 97.3 'The Game' and said that FOX owes Love a turkey leg from last season. This year's game will be on NBC but the same statement stands for them.
Last year, the Packers went on the road to play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and came out with a 29-22 victory. Love was the best player on the field, going 22-of-32 for 268 yards and three passing touchdowns.
Usually, the MVP of the Thanksgiving game gets the turkey leg but that didn't happen for the young Packers signal caller.
His teammates want that to change this season, as they expect their franchise QB to show out and lead them to victory again. If that's the case on Thursday night, we should expect Love to take a huge bite of the turkey leg. His teammates will be sure to make it happen this year.
