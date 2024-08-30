AJ Dillon Shares Heartfelt Message After Stunning Injury News
The 2024 NFL regular season is right around the corner and the excitement is through the roof. The Green Bay Packers are one of the teams who are expected to take a jump this fall but unfortunately, they were slammed with some bad injury news ahead of the season.
On Tuesday, Dillon was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury and is now expected to miss the entire 2024 season.
Even though he won't be suiting up, he penned a touching message to the fanbase on social media.
Packers News: AJ Dillon Writes Touching Message
On Thursday evening, Dillon went on X and wrote an emotional message to the fans. Although this was an unfortunate situation, he's in good spirits.
"Thank you all for the overwhelming support during this tough time. This injury is a tough blow, but I’m staying positive and surrounded by an incredible support system Right now, my focus is on getting healthy, and I’m rooting for my brothers to take care of business"- AJ Dillon
Last season, Dillon missed the final three games of the year with a stinger. He returned this year ready to go but suffered another stinger during a joint practice with the Denver Broncos on Aug. 16.
He sought out different medical opinions and it was believed it was best if he sat out the season. Even though this is a tough pill to swallow, Dillon is staying positive and is ready to root for his brothers.
The Boston College product was slated to be a key reserve behind Josh Jacobs but that won't be the case. His future in Green Bay is up in the air now but the focus is on rehab and getting back to 100%.
More Packers news and rumors: