​​Packers Vet Comes Through for Teammates in Final Minicamp Practice 

The Green Bay Packers are one of several teams that hosted their mandatory minicamp this week. It's the last time coaches and players will interact with each other before returning next month for training camp.

For the Packers, OTAs and mandatory minicamp present a good opportunity to go through some drills and light practices with returning players and new faces, as the real competition will kick into high gear next.

This time last year, Packers fans were paying close attention to the kicker competition, which was solved until the start of the regular season. However, Green Bay did not have their answer even to start the season as they sent rookie Brandon Narveson packing and brought in veteran Brandon McManus, which solved their kicking woes.

On Thursday, McManus stole the show at the team’s final minicamp practice as he knocked through a 58-yard field goal, per Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI. It was the perfect way to cap off a good week of practices, ending Thursday's session early.

McManus from 58 is good, meaning an early end to minicamp. Next practice is July 23. pic.twitter.com/UWvxIUf5kU — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 12, 2025

While some fans might not put much stock into McManus’ OTA field goal, you could say that he still has a lot left in the tank.

Last season, the veteran kicker stabilized a Green Bay special-teams unit that was losing points for not having an adequate option.

In 11 games, McManus made 20-of-21 field goals (95.2%) and was a perfect 30-of-30 on extra points (100%). His longest field goal made last season was from 55 yards, which came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 at Lambeau Field.

In fact, McManus was outstanding from 40-plus yards out, making 6-of-7 field goals, which is something Narveson struggled with in his brief time with the Pack (5-of-9).

That said, we’ll see if the veteran kicker can build off his performance last season, which will make his teammates extremely happy.

