NFL drop leaders reveal what's been holding Packers star Jordan Love back

One of the most demoralizing things to watch as a football fan is when your favorite team's quarterback tosses a beautiful, pinpoint pass, only for the receiver to let it slip through their fingertips. For Green Bay Packers fans, it's become commonplace to see drops on some of star quarterback Jordan Love's most textbook throws.

Although it may seem like the eye test is playing tricks on you at times, we now have substantial data to back up the Packers' drop problem. According to data from Pickinem on Instagram, Green Bay had three of the top 10 players in drop percentage over the last five seasons, with a minimum of 50 targets per season. They include No. 3 Romeo Doubs (7.8%), No. 4 Dontayvion Wicks (7.8%) and No. 10 Jayden Reed (6.8).

You'll notice that two of the three are no longer on the Packers as of this summer, which changes the outlook of the conversation entirely. But it also gives us a better view of why Jordan Love hasn't been able to break through the threshold of nationally recognized, elite quarterbacks despite being one of the most reliable and consistent players at his position.

At times, he's been held back by his own teammates — an issue the team hopes to rectify with its play and personnel changes in 2026.

Jordan Love has been a victim of the Green Bay Packers' inconsistency at wide receiver.

Every year, Packers fans go through the same set of motions, asking why their favorite team's star quarterback is once again going overlooked and underrated. In some ways, it's a blessing that allows them to fly under the radar and surprise their opponents when the time is right. But on the flip side, it's hard to see such a reliable and talented player, who has represented the franchise perfectly, get the wrong end of the stick time and time again.

Doubs was Love's favorite and, in many cases, most reliable option at wide receiver over the last few years between injury woes, trades, and everything in between. He's now headed to New England, where he'll have far less flexibility to drop the ball without serious consequences. The same could be said for Wicks, who has the makings of a dynamite playmaker, but can't seem to get out of his own way in order to blossom into that player.

That leaves Reed, who's a bit of a different story entirely. He's oftentimes deployed differently from the rest of those players, with a more dynamic and ever-changing role in the team. He, of course, needs to get himself together and start catching the ball more consistently. But all the while, Reed has shown us enough to prove that he's a versatile playmaker who you can depend on in big moments.

So now it's up to Jordan Love and his receivers to shed these narratives and prove what they're truly capable of as one of the most fascinating offensive lineups in football. The sky's the limit, so long as they stop squandering opportunities by simply dropping the ball.