Packers fans aren't only ones seeing Jordan Love's obvious growth

The Green Bay Packers are far from the only ones seeing Jordan Love's elite ability and the exciting road ahead. In a quarterback ranking for the 2026 season, PFF has the quarterback listed as the league's sixth-best option. The only players listed ahead of Love are Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Matthew Stafford. These are established MVPs and champions who have proven capable of making a late January playoff run.

It is telling that the Green Bay quarterback is the only one of this group yet to win an MVP or make a Super Bowl appearance. This speaks to the respect that the talent is receiving and the obvious expectations of what lies ahead. Furthering fan appreciation for this recent ranking is the fact that the closest division rival is ranked 13th.

Caleb Williams being outside the top ten while Love gets his respect is a welcome change. Much of the 2026 offseason has been defined by constant praise for the Green Bay rival, with the bulk of the league seemingly crowning Williams as the best quarterback in the division. This ranking paints a much different picture and is more in line with the expectations of Packer fans for Love moving forward.

Recent Ranking Puts Jordan Love Far Above Packers Division Rivals

Love finished the 2025 season with 3,381 passing yards and 23 touchdowns to only six interceptions. These numbers were held back by the fact that the defense was so dominant early in the season that little was needed from the quarterback in the way of eye-popping numbers. It should also be factored in that there were minor injuries holding back a player who is clearly viewed as an elite starting option.

For Love, the next two steps are obvious: with the signal caller needing to get better under pressure and prove himself capable of making a deep playoff run. Even in a round one loss, last season was a step in the right direction in that the signal caller played at an elite level, even in taking a frustrating loss against the Bears.

PFF is clearly putting a lot of value into the arm talent and decision-making of a player who remains underrated by portions of sports media. Ranking Love so highly speaks to this starting to change as pundits begin to realize the elite talent that Love offers and the clear upside that Green Bay has every reason to believe can end in Super Bowl glory.