Former Packers Receiver Romeo Doubs' Free Agency Mistake Becoming Clear

It seems that a reunion between the Green Bay Packers and star receiver Romeo Doubs was never truly on the table at the start of the 2026 offseason. This was understandable when you consider the four-year $68 million deal the New England Patriots handed the pass catcher in free agency. This is top-dollar for a player coming off a great playoff game and leading his franchise in receiving yards in the 2025 season.

For the Packers, it was simply understanding that Doubs would be cashing in at his highest value while you already had capable options on the roster in Matthew Golden and Christian Watson. Doubs chose the path of earning the best possible contract, and while it is hard to fault the receiver for this, it has clearly already pushed the pass catcher into an unenviable situation.

ESPN's Adam Schefter offered the following this week on another receiver the Patriots are soon expected to add: "I think AJ Brown knows where his future is headed at this moment.. I still think he's getting traded to New England for a 2028 first-round draft pick. Once we get to June, these two sides will get together to complete this trade."

This has to be devastating news for Doubs, who would go from Drake Maye's primary target to a secondary option fighting for targets. Part of the reason A.J. Brown is expected to be dealt is frustrations with an offense where the receiver quite often made his thoughts clear.

Ex-Packers WR Romeo Doubs Made FA Mistake Choosing New England

Much of the focus around the Patriots over the last few weeks has been on this potential deal and what it might mean for the franchise moving forward. While Brown is unquestionably an extremely talented receiver, he comes with a healthy amount of baggage that will push Doubs further down the depth chart and cut his projected production considerably.

For the Packers, this situation is of no consequence other than that it tells the team's primary receiver from the 2025 season isn't viewed as an ideal top option by the defending AFC champs. This is credit to Jordan Love and the offensive genius of Matt LaFleur, who has gotten the most out of an inconsistent receiving group.

One that Doubs likely wishes he was still a part of, as the reality of his situation in New England is setting in. While the deal is not yet done, there is no denying that it appears likely, with Brown handing Doubs a demotion before he has suited up for his new team. The former Packer is facing relegation, pointing to a FA decision that appears to be aging poorly.

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