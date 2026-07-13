When considering the season ahead and what the chances are of the Green Bay Packers taking back the NFC North, many from the outside might point to Jordan Love. However, it isn't the quarterback who is going to be the biggest determining factor in Green Bay's potential ceiling. This isn't to downplay the importance of Love, but rather to point out the starter has reached a level of expected production. Fans are no longer doubting or questioning whether or not Love is the starter of the future and what his potential ceiling might be moving forward.

Elite expectations remain locked into place, with the biggest unknown or x-factor of Green Bay's upcoming season being the team's offensive line. The defensive talent is in place, and an accomplished coordinator has been brought in, with Jonathan Gannon having an impressive resume. Love has the trust of the fanbase, while a solid group of playmakers in Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Josh Jacobs are expected to lead the way.

However, the one x-factor that can clearly upset all of this is a new-look offensive line that fans are yet to see play at the expected level. From left to right, the expected starters are Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Anthony Belton, and Zach Tom.

Each of these five starters is facing some level of questioning due to the new look unit or a lack of experience in a starting role. This makes it clear the unit is going to be the biggest determining factor in the season ahead.

Packers Clear 2026 X-Factor Remains Questions Around the Offensive Line

Green Bay can easily pivot if a playmaker were to miss a part of the season or even add a pass rusher or piece in the secondary if there is a hole on any of these units. Fixing the offensive line on the fly is far more difficult, with very few quality lineman hitting the trade market and teams always hesitant to part ways with depth, no matter their standing in the league.

No question, the biggest unknown remaining that will swing Green Bay's 2026 season is how the current offensive line performs. Fans will get a sneak peek at this in training camp and leading into the preseason. Still, there won't be any sure answers until the regular season begins and the unit is able to give a clear and consistent glimpse at its ceiling.

If there is one piece of the roster that could still derail what appears to be an exciting 2026, it is the offensive line. One that has questions facing each of its starters, but it remains with clear upside, allowing Green Bay fans to buy into the season ahead even amidst obvious concerns.