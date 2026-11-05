MLB foes are already poaching staff away from the World Series champion Brewers

Building a great team is one feat. Sustaining one is another. That's the challenge ahead for the Milwaukee Brewers, and it extends far beyond the players. Already, roughly a week after they won their first World Series in franchise history, opposing MLB teams are trying to poach front office talent away from the team assembled by GM/President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Athletics are hiring Cam Castro, Milwaukee's Senior Vice President of Player Development and Performance, as their new GM. Soon after, Adam McCalvy reported that Brewers Assistant GM Matt Kleine was offered the GM role in Houston and turned it down. Castro has been with Milwaukee for the last seven years, and Kleine has been with the organization for the last 20 years.

This was bound to happen — teams want a piece of what the Brewers are cooking up. Candidly, you can't really blame them, either, given this team's track record of finding and developing talent over the last decade. Every MLB team wants to develop cost-controlled players into high-impact starters the way Milwaukee has. But it's the start of a snowball effect that will shape the next stage of this Brewers team's lifecycle, and the only way to keep this from hurting the team is by evolving.

This isn't the first time opposing MLB franchises have tried to poach the Brewers' talent, and it won't be the last.

Remember David Stearns and Craig Counsell? That was just the tip of the iceberg. Brace yourselves for teams throughout the major leagues to try to steal talent away from Milwaukee coming out of this historic World Series run, from the player development staff to the front office, scouts, pitchers, position players, athletic trainers, and everything in between.

This isn't specific to Milwaukee, either. It's the mark of a successful franchise to have your rising stars be the most desirable candidates for opportunities elsewhere. This happens in every major professional sports league, and even in business, too. In some places, it's actually celebrated, as this allows people to increase their earning potential and grow in their careers in ways they probably couldn't in their previous role.

I'm sure that's how Arnold and his team are taking it, and will continue to operate as such moving forward. Regardless, it'll hurt to see familiar names and faces leave, and it'll certainly cause worry over who is going to replace them. But the beauty of the Brewers is that their mentality off the field is the same as the mentality on it, and that's one of the next people in line stepping into an accelerated role and finding their own way, with help from those who came before them.

Murphy succeeded Counsell, and Arnold succeeded Stearns. That worked out pretty well for the franchise, and will almost certainly play out in a similar fashion as other MLB teams try to recreate an ounce of the magic that Milwaukee experienced in the 2026 postseason. It's no easy feat, but with the right people in the right roles, it's more possible than ever.