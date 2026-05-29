Matt Arnold couldn't be a more perfect front office leader for this Brewers era

It's no coincidence that arguably the most consistently successful era of Milwaukee Brewers history has come under the stewardship of President of Baseball Ops and General Manager, Matt Arnold. For the last 11 years, rising through the ranks into the top role, Arnold has been the voice of reason for the franchise. In the face of financial obstacles that the MLB's biggest markets would laugh at, Arnold has outperformed front offices with far more resources than Milwaukee.

And yet the Brewers just keep winning under his watch. Since he assumed the role in 2020, the Brewers have posted four seasons of 90+ wins, which they have only accomplished eight other times in franchise history. Of the nine times they've won their division, five of those seasons have come since Arnold assumed leadership of the front office.

Now, as the Brewers regain the NL Central lead once more, it's hard to deny that the two-time MLB Executive of the Year is the figurehead this franchise needed. He embodied that once again on a recent interview on MLB Network, where he graciously deferred his praise to the rest of the team.

"Man, it's a team effort, honestly. Like, we spend a lot of minutes in scouting and player development. That's what it's about for us, and I love those spaces," Arnold said. "We've got a great group of people involved with all of those, and once they get there, you get in the hands of Pat Murphy and our coaches that do a fantastic job getting the most [out] of everybody, so it's really a team effort."

During the seven-minute interview, Arnold explored every possible avenue to uplift those around him and give them credit for their hard work. It's a perfect example of how the Milwaukee Brewers' culture, and those like Arnold who built it, makes sure that everyone gets their shine equally.

Matt Arnold is building an unbelievable legacy with the Milwaukee Brewers, and is only just getting started.

To put things in simple terms, Arnold has the 'it-factor.' It's easy for him to build connections with players, coaches, scouts, and other executives because when push comes to shove, he's a regular guy just like anyone else. Sometimes, sports executives get so stuck in their business that they forget to stay in touch with the fanbase or people around them.

That's not the case in Milwaukee, where everyone is treated fairly and equally with a legitimate opportunity to do what they do best every day. It's a franchise that's devoted to giving back to its fanbase and gives people a chance to grow. You can point to examples of their culture at every level of the organization.

Arnold himself was the successor to David Stearns, who passed the torch when it was time for him to exit the team. Manager Pat Murphy, who is now renowned as one of the best in the league, was an assistant under Craig Counsell before being promoted. Aside from a short stint as Interim Manager for the San Diego Padres, most of Murphy's experience leading a baseball team was at the collegiate level.

And that's not to mention all the players who've been reclamation projects, unproven prospects, or players like Jake Bauers, who Arnold invested in despite a shaky track record because he had trust that Milwaukee could bring the best out of him… and it has.

Not only is Matt Arnold an expert at managing the team's money for owner Mark Attanasio, but he does so while remaining competitive and building for the future. He has surrounded this franchise with the right people to maximize everyone's talents while hiding their weaknesses. That's not easy to find anywhere in professional sports — let alone in life.

Although there is still a lot to prove, and he'll need a legitimate playoff run to solidify it, there's a chance that one day we will look back at Matt Arnold as the greatest executive in Milwaukee Brewers franchise history, and that type of ascent deserves to be celebrated while it's happening.