Powerful NBA agent shares glimmer of hope for Giannis’ future in Milwaukee

Are we really still talking about this? National pundits have spent the last year telling us every which way that Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to leave the Milwaukee Bucks. But now, for the first time, it appears to be a serious possibility.

Nonetheless, the saga has been mentally and emotionally draining for all parties involved. Giannis himself simply wants to compete for a championship, and Milwaukee hasn’t gotten him close over the last few years. From the organization's perspective, they’ve done everything within their power to build a title contender around Giannis, but injuries and external forces keep putting them down.

There’s an argument to be made that no one has been scorned by this more than Bucks fans. The back-and-forth seesaw drama between Giannis and the Bucks, largely magnified and accelerated by ESPN‘s incessant coverage, has left fans confused and worried about the future of their franchise. The storybook ending to the Giannis era in Milwaukee has been firmly placed in danger.

Manufactured or not, everyone has some culpability in the lifespan of this narrative. But when you peel back the layers and look at the facts, both parties remain publicly committed to the possibility of retooling and contending together in Milwaukee. It’s just a matter of finding an avenue back to title contention and rebuilding that trust.

This prospect is what made NBA insider Zach Lowe's recent comments about what he's hearing all the more interesting.

Giannis and the Bucks have a real shot to reconcile, according to one NBA agent.

During the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the titular podcast host peeled back the curtain on a conversation with whom he described as a “very high-powered agent,” who doesn’t believe the hype.

“He was like, ‘I’m still betting no trade,’” Lowe relayed. “He said, ‘Just go through the exercise. Who has enough stuff and would be good enough with Giannis Antetokounmpo to contend right away?’”

That powerful NBA agent makes a compelling argument, and with the way the league has trended over recent years, agents appear to run the show. While Giannis himself has vehemently denied requesting a trade, it’s been reported that his representation has led the charge in negotiating with the Bucks’ front office throughout this saga.

Canvassing the NBA, many of these teams have already taken their big swing in the last several years. Only a handful of teams hold the majority of the league's tradable draft capital, and the teams with the talent or aspirations to justify a Giannis trade package would often be left with depth and continuity concerns — two seemingly essential components for playoff contenders. concerns about depth and continuity, which are proven to be essential in the playoffs.

So is the grass really greener on the other side? It’s very possible, but who’s to say Giannis doesn’t suffer through the same lower-body injuries he did over the last few years in Milwaukee? If the Knicks, Heat, or Timberwolves gave up what it would really take to trade for a top 20 all-time player, do they have enough left to still go after the crown?

Loyalty remains of the utmost importance to all parties involved. If they can work through some of their struggles from the last few years, a bright future is still in play for Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks.