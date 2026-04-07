Marte Mapu's Sudden Availability Has Packers' Name All Over It

With only two weeks left before the 2026 NFL draft, teams have shifted their focus from free agency to the draft. The Green Bay Packers have lost several key contributors this offseason, but have generally made under-the-radar moves rather than a big splash in free agency.



Between now and the draft, however, there will be more opportunities to add more intriguing talent for the Packers.

On Tuesday, a potential target may have hit the market. The New England Patriots are releasing linebacker and special teams ace Marte Mapu, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. This presents an opportunity for the Packers to swoop in and sign the 26-year-old defender.

Packers fans may not be too familiar with Mapu, but there are plenty of connections between the veteran linebacker and Green Bay that make him a fascinating fit.

Marte Mapu Could Be a Packer 3 Years After His Pre-Draft Visit

The Packers were previously interested in Mapu during the draft process, bringing him on an official top-30 visit in 2023. He was a safety and nickelback in college, and the Packers had a need at safety heading into the draft. But Green Bay never had a chance to draft him, as the Patriots reached for him in the third round, two picks before the Packers were on the clock.



Green Bay ended up selecting Tucker Kraft with the No. 78, but who knows whether that selection would have been different if Mapu were still on the board.

In the NFL, Mapu settled in at linebacker. But his real value came on the special teams. During his three years in Foxborough, Mapu played a key role on special teams every season. He was the personal protector on the punt unit last season, playing a career-high 58% of the special teams snaps.

However, his best season as a special teamer came under the new Packers special teams coordinator Cam Achord. Mapu came into the league when Achord was the ST coordinator in New England. He had a big role on special teams as a rookie, receiving a 71.3 grade on Pro Football Focus in 217 special teams snaps.

Given how much of a priority special teams are for the Packers this season, following a frustrating campaign under Rich Bisaccia, there could be an interest in bringing in an experienced special teams ace for Achord.

The Packers' new outside linebackers coach, DeMarcus Covington, is also very familiar with Mapu. He worked with Mapu for two seasons before arriving in Titletown last offseason. When Covington was the defensive coordinator in New England for one season, Mapu had a large role as a versatile back, lining up as a linebacker and safety in career-high 487 defensive snaps.

There are seemingly plenty of coaches who would vouch for Mapu in Green Bay. As a flyer on a one-year deal, the Packers could do much worse than a player who has familiarity with the coaching staff and a ton of postseason experience following the Patriots' Super Bowl run.



Mapu is at least worth bringing in for the training camp, but whether general manager Brian Gutekunst is still interested in him three years after his pre-draft visit remains to be seen.

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