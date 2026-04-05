Elgton Jenkins Won’t Find Grass Is Greener on Other Side After Packers Exit

Last month, the Green Packers, to no one’s surprise, cut ties with veteran offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins after seven seasons. Jenkins was viewed as a potential cap casualty for the Packers, as his release would free up $19 million in cap space.

Green Bay released Jenkins with a failed physical designation, but that didn’t stop the Cleveland Browns from signing the ex-Packers starting center to a two-year, $24 million deal.

The writing was seemingly on the wall for Jenkins after the Packers signed Aaron Banks to a monster four-year, $77 million contract last offseason. This meant Jenkins would be moving from left guard to center. Jenkins’ move to center did not work out, as he allowed 10 pressures and two sacks across 293 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

And not to mention, Jenkins suffered a season-ending leg fracture in November last season, which opened the door for Sean Rhyan to take over and helped him get paid by the Packers. Now, Jenkins is joining a rebuilding Cleveland team with a new head coach, and it's unclear where he will play on their offensive line.

Elgton Jenkins Might Regret Joining Browns After Packers’ Departure

When speaking to the media at the NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, Browns head coach Todd Monken spoke about Jenkins’ versatility, and said he would “love” for the veteran to play guard, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. But also threw out that the ex-Packers could play center, depending on what happens in the NFL draft and the rest of the offseason.

This isn’t ideal to hear if you’re Jenkins, as you would like to know whether guard will be your position or not in 2026. Based on his performance at center last year in Green Bay, he’d like to go back to left guard.



However, the Browns also brought in Zion Johnson on a huge three-year, $49.6 million deal in free agency, so it's unlikely that Jenkins will take over left guard. But Johnson has played at right guard during his career, which could allow Jenkins to play left guard.

Meanwhile, the right guard position is currently occupied by Teven Jenkins, but at this stage, he might be better suited as a backup. Needless to say, this isn’t the most cut-and-dry situation for Jenkins like it was in Green Bay.



In Green Bay, Jenkins knew his role for the most part outside of last season and did it well, as he made two Pro Bowls. It also helped Jenkins that he played on a team with stability from the front office down to the players on the field.



The Browns are still struggling with that part, but they hope Monken is the answer. Cleveland revamped their offensive line this offseason, so maybe Jenkins can help the Browns get on track and give Shedeur Sanders or whoever is under center protection.

For Jenkins’ sake, he hopes things work out, as he has a potential out in his contract following this upcoming season. If he plays well and the Browns’ offense looks somewhat better on the ground and through the air, it should keep the ex-Packer employed for another season.



However, if things were to go south, which is a huge chance, and he gets injured again, Jenkins could find himself unemployed again this time next year.

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