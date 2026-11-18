Over the five years since their title run, Milwaukee Bucks fans have grown a thick skin. Having been through a downward trend in the win column for four straight years with four different head coaches in that same timeframe, there's very little that can throw the fans off their axis. They've seen every lineup combination in the book, including some that worked and others that didn't, so the recent trend of inconsistent starting lineups the Bucks have deployed is no different than what they've already grown accustomed to.

Milwaukee has been soul-searching as GM Jon Horst exhausted every avenue to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo content, which meant plenty of experimentation. While the results have varied, that flexibility to toy with the lineup is now serving Taylor Jenkins well, despite the growing pains he and this year's Bucks lineup are suffering through right now.

Jenkins is trying everything within his power to extract a winning basketball team out of this hodgepodge of role players, veterans, and young talent, slogging its way to a franchise-worst 1-13 start, with eight more playoff teams ahead in the next 10 games before it's too late to establish the winning culture he set out to in returning to Milwaukee.

Taylor Jenkins should not get discouraged by the trial and error of tinkering with the Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup.

This Bucks roster doesn't make a whole lot of sense, but that's kind of the point. Milwaukee has no reason to tank since they don't control their own first-rounder until 2031, but there's also no real avenue to go all-in on a win-now situation. So, as Jenkins was likely warned before he took the job, this first season is all about figuring out who fits into the future of this franchise.

Inserting Brayden Burries for Ryan Rollins was the first domino, but far from the last. Jenkins tested a two-big lineup with Myles Turner at center, and both Jericho Sims and Kel'el Ware have each gotten a try at power forward. He tried bringing Jaime Jaquez Jr. off the bench for an extra punch in the second unit while sliding Kyle Kuzma to the small forward. He tried putting Ousmane Dieng in the starting five to see if he had something different to offer. Rookie Nate Ament even got a night under the spotlight in the starting five.

None of these moves have yielded significant results to this point, but they have given the team a better glimpse into where these players stand, what they have left to improve, and who can handle the pressure of an inconsistent role.

There is no obvious answer for this team, and one might not even emerge during the course of the season. That, however, shouldn't be mistaken for a poor coaching job, because this is the essence of what this role requires right now: flexibility, creativity, and a dose of harsh reality. These Bucks aren't going to be a playoff team this year unless there's a miracle, but there's also no rush for them to get there either.

If the lesson of this season winds up being that none of these players fit together and it's time to clean house in the offseason, that was time well spent. But if at some point, they find something that clicks and resembles a winning basketball team, it'll give them crucial insight as to how they should proceed into the future. Either way, for as ugly as it's been, it's necessary for the long-term growth of the franchise.