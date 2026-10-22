Giannis Antetokounmpo faces same problem as his Bucks team in Miami Heat debut

Here's a tale that will sound familiar to Milwaukee Bucks fans: Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a stellar performance in the first game of the season with 35 points and six rebounds, and yet his team lost by 25 points, and he finished with -11 in the box score. I'd imagine that was quite frustrating for Giannis, who's now experiencing the same thing in a Miami Heat jersey as he once did in Milwaukee.

In a primetime, nationally televised home opener, Miami was completely trounced by the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-106 despite all five starters reaching double figures and the Heat coming away with 26 free-throw attempts. Giannis shot 13-of-19 from the field and an outstanding 9-of-14 from the charity stripe while dealing with some foul trouble and logging just 30 minutes of action.

This is the exact type of situation that Giannis hoped to avoid when he (not so) subtly requested a trade away from Milwaukee. By going to South Beach, the 31-year-old superstar expected to finally escape the trenches of mediocrity that the Bucks were stuck in during the five years since their 2021 title run.

And yet, if Game 1 of the season is any indication, the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

The jersey has changed, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation isn't all that different from his late-stage Milwaukee Bucks days.

In fairness to the Heat, this was only the first game of the season with an almost entirely different lineup going up against an unstoppable force in Anthony Edwards. Not every game is going to look like this, but with that said, Miami looked completely unprepared for the task at hand. What was supposed to be one of the top defenses in the NBA had no answer for the dynamic duo of Edwards and LaMelo Ball, the latter of whom shot poorly, mostly due to his own 2K-esque shot selection.

There's an argument to be made that the Heat's supporting cast is still getting used to a Giannis-centric offense. For as much of a legendary two-way force as he is, Giannis' playstyle can sometimes dominate touches, leaving guards and wings to either thrive off the catch-and-shoot or stand around on offense waiting for the ball to swing their way.

Bam Adebayo shot the ball 12 times, making half of his shots, while Klay Thompson only took six shots. Point guard Davion Mitchell posted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double, but only took eight shots of his own, while the overall team made just 8-of-33 shots from 3 at 24%. So clearly, the Heat have yet to find an offensive rhythm to guide their way.

This all feels very reminiscent of the late-stage Milwaukee Bucks, who ran everything through Giannis and felt their star player disengage to some extent when he wasn't the focal point. Maybe head coach Erik Spoelstra has some solutions to that puzzle that we haven't seen yet, but with the Eastern Conference as loaded as it has become, they'll need to figure it out quickly, because there isn't a wide margin for error.