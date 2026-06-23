Bucks officially shut the door on 2021 Finals team by dealing Giannis, Bobby

It's the end of an era for the Milwaukee Bucks.

With both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis reportedly headed to Miami for a haul including four players, four picks, and a swap, the Milwaukee Bucks no longer employ a single player from their 2021 championship run — a rare sight from a team that won a title so recently.

But at the end of the day, the Bucks' front office exhausted every resource they could to keep retooling around the championship core. Unfortunately for the franchise and its fans, Milwaukee faced every possible obstacle in the book en route to this sad outcome, from an emptied chest of trade assets to a litany of injuries, rampant trade rumors, and anti-Milwaukee sentiments in the media, to a failed trade to give Giannis a Top 75 all-time running mate in Damian Lillard.

There were plenty of blunders along the way that critics will point to as they lambast the Milwaukee Bucks' downfall. GM Jon Horst made some bad choices both in who he selected with his draft picks and which picks he gave up in certain trades. A shifting tide in ownership set the franchise back from going all-in on a storybook ending to the Giannis era in Milwaukee. And don't get me started on the absolute circus of a coaching carousel the Bucks have deployed since firing Mike Budenholzer.

But for all their faults, the Bucks organization deserves credit for exhausting their resources and doing everything they could to keep their franchise star not only happy, but competing. And at the end of the day, it still wasn't enough for him to live up to the loyalty he preaches and finish his career in Milwaukee.

It's the harsh reality of professional sports... nothing lasts forever. All we can do is tip a cap to everyone involved — who absolutely faltered in their path, but always tried to make it work until it simply didn't make sense any longer.

It's all worth it for the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 championship run.

Every ounce of strife that Bucks fans have suffered through over the last few years in Milwaukee was worthwhile for the unadulterated bliss of that 2021 Finals run. For a brief while, Packers land became Bucks land, and Rodgers jerseys were replaced by Antetokounmpo jerseys. Almost everyone in the state remembers where they were for the Valley Oop and Giannis' historic 50-point closeout performance in Game 6.

Or how Bobby Portis transformed himself from a misunderstood throwback big man to a versatile basketball warrior with the heart of a champion and the keys to the city. There was a time when some wondered if Bobby would be out of the league before signing a third contract in the NBA. Now he's an NBA Champion for the rest of his life, with the eternal love and respect of Bucks fans everywhere.

In a time when it'll be so easy to fall into the trap of sadness and despair, saying goodbye to the greatest player in franchise history and one of the greatest role players in Wisconsin sports history. Instead, reflect on all the good times and remember what made these players so special to you in the first place. They earned it, the team earned it, and so did you as a loyal fan through thick and thin.

The Milwaukee Bucks will have their day in the spotlight once again, but for now? We can be grateful for the good times and look forward to seeing a young team reset the culture in Milwaukee, building on the lessons from that 2021 title run while adapting to the new age of basketball. Brighter days are ahead.