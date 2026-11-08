Brayden Burries is already emerging as one of the Bucks' best rookies ever

We already knew there was something special about Bucks rookie Brayden Burries, long before he set foot on an NBA court. The 21-year-old has poise and demeanor that we've rarely seen from rookies in Milwaukee, making it clear he'd be a special talent from early on. What we couldn't anticipate was just how impactful he'd be through nine games of his basketball career.

Burries is averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and two steals on 44.3% from the field and 21.9% from the 3-point range. Clearly, those numbers alone are not jumping off the stat sheet, but there's a different feeling when you actually watch him play. Burries glides up and down the court with ease, using quick-twitch athleticism and strong instincts to bring a commanding presence to the court.

So much so that head coach Taylor Jenkins has inserted him into the starting lineup. Burries responded in his third career start with a fantastic outing against a tough Toronto team: 21 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists with only one turnover. He shot 8-of-14 from the field (57.1%) and became the first Bucks rookie since Andrew Bogut in 1995 with a 20/10/5 stat line.

It might sound dramatic, but Burries has been so important to this team that we must reshape our expectations for both him and the Milwaukee Bucks lineup for the rest of this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are right to hand Brayden Burries the keys just a few weeks into his rookie season.

This isn't a rebuild — it's a build. That's the message we've heard repeatedly from Jenkins and the Milwaukee Bucks' front office braintrust led by Jon Horst since the Giannis trade in July. That means a commitment to winning basketball, which in most cases means prioritizing some of the veteran talent over young players.

Burries has quickly erased that narrative and made it clear that the best way to win, and to make sure their potential franchise point guard of the future gets reps as a rookie, is to put the ball in his hands.

The previous starter, Ryan Rollins, has struggled mightily in his role, playing some of his worst offensive basketball in a Bucks jersey through nine games. Backup point guard Kasparas Jakučionis hasn't been much better. That doesn't mean they won't play pivotal roles for this team, as Rollins actually makes for an excellent complement to Burries, but Jenkins is making a tough call in favor of his rook.

Burries impacts the game in every facet, from his slashing ability, shot creation, passing, excellent rebounding, and everything in between. There's no reason to deny that, as the Bucks try to rebuild their culture and make sense of a complicated roster. Regardless of how that plays out, the future is bright with Burries in the driver's seat.