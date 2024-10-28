Latest Packers Injury News is Final Nail in Coffin for Obvious Trade Candidate
The Green Bay Packers have won four games in a row and roll into Week 9 with a chance to go into first place in the NFC North.
The Packers will be hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday. While they prepare for that, they are getting injury updates on multiple key starters. Earlier in the day, Green Bay got great news regarding quarterback Jordan Love.
The good energy continued with the update about cornerback Jaire Alexander. Tests didn't reveal any significant issues with his knee and the team is going to monitor his status going forward. Alexander came up hurt towards the end of the game, which gave a cause for concern initially.
Packers News: Green Bay Got Great News About Jaire Alexander
This is terrific news, as Green Bay's CB1 won't miss an extended period of time. While that is positive for Green Bay's sake, this news likely signals the end of the Eric Stokes era.
Corey Ballentine is dealing with an ankle injury but it doesn't appear to be serious. They also have Alexander, Keisean Nixon, Robert Rochell, and Carrington Valentine on the roster so the need for Stokes isn't there.
He's also seen his snaps decrease tremendously over the past three weeks. In the win over the Jags, he had 21 total snaps, but he finished with a measly 46.7 overall grade per PFF. The Georgia product hasn't played well in 2024, logging 16 solo tackles, zero pass breakups, and interceptions. The 25-year-old has a 108.5 passer rating allowed in coverage.
The trade deadline is on Nov. 5 so the Packers have a week to facilitate a deal. There could be a team willing to part ways with a Day 3 pick in exchange for Stokes. The Kansas City Chiefs may be one a team willing to make that offer.
Even if it isn't them, the Stokes era in Green Bay is likely coming to an end.
