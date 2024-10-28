Packers Get Seismic Jordan Love News Following Week 8 Injury
The Green Bay Packers were thrilled to get the victory on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are 6-2 on the year and are on a four-game win streak.
While the win felt nice, all fans held their breath after quarterback Jordan Love left the game with a groin injury. Love exited the contest after he was hit in the back by defensive end Travon Walker. There were some questions about Love's availability after the Packers opened up a 4.5-point underdog.
But after tests were run on Monday, the Packers got some great news on Love.
Packers News: Jordan Love Avoided a Long-Term Injury
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Love had an MRI on his groin and there was some optimism. It's only a strain. The 25-year-old is listed as day-to-day and he has a chance to play on Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport, Love's expected to get better daily and will do treatment throughout the week to improve.
The Packers have a big-time game against the Detroit Lions in Week 9, where first place is on the line. Having Love under center gives the Packers their best shot of winning. In 2024, the Utah State product has thrown for 1,547 passing yards while being tied for third in the league in passing touchdowns (15).
This is the second time this season that Love has suffered an injury. In Week 1, Love sprained his MCL against the Philadelphia Eagles and missed two games. Thankfully both times he's avoided anything serious.
Green Bay would be excited to see Love on the field and extend their win streak to five. He still has an uphill climb to get back on the field, but this is a terrific development for the Cheeseheads.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.