Packers Send Failed Draft Pick to AFC Contender in Major Projected Trade
The Green Bay Packers started the season 5-2 and look like a serious contender in the NFC. There are a lot of games left to be played in the season but the Packers are showing positive signs.
They have a terrific nucleus of young players to build around. But not every player on the roster is going to be there for the long haul.
Packers News: Green Bay Should Trade Eric Stokes Over to the AFC
In Week 7, Eric Stokes played in a season-low eight snaps and appears to be getting phased out by the coaching staff. The week prior, he played in just 16 snaps. The Packers seem to trust Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon, and even Javon Bullard more as pass defenders.
Before the season began, Green Bay didn't exercise Stokes' fifth-year option. He needed to stay healthy and produce this season, but that hasn't happened. With the trade deadline being on Nov. 5, the Packers have time to make some deals. And after more injuries happened on Sunday, the Packers may have a chance to gain some draft capital in exchange for Stokes.
The Kansas City Chiefs had cornerback Jaylen Watson go down with an ankle injury and the early injury update isn't good news for them.
With a need at corner now, the Chiefs could be a viable trade destination for Stokes. Green Bay could receive a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for the 25-year-old. With each passing week, it appears less and less likely that Stokes will be with the Packers for the long haul.
In 2024, the Georgia product has 15 solo tackles, zero pass deflections, zero interceptions, and a 107.6 passer rating allowed in coverage.
It would be smart and proactive to get some kind of draft capital for a player who is getting fewer snaps on a weekly basis.
