Kyle McCord trade reassures Packers' faith in Jordan Love, veteran-led approach

It's not an easy decision to trade away a 23-year-old quarterback coming off a four-touchdown performance, but the Green Bay Packers are doing just that by sending Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins. And while that might leave some Packers fans nervous about the team's direction at backup quarterback, it more than anything reaffirms just how much they believe in Jordan Love.

McCord, a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2026, landed on the Packers' practice squad in January of this year and nearly made it to the final roster before the team decided to trade him for a 2028 6th-round pick, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes just days after a standout performance in which he threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions in a 42-38 preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

For as strong a performance as it was, the Packers wouldn't have gotten out of that game with a victory if not for their backup offensive coordinator, Jordan Love, stepping in and calling plays down the stretch, leading to an 18-point fourth quarter to seal the win. What started as a joke between Matt LaFleur and his starting quarterback ultimately added another vote of confidence behind Love as one of the most level-headed, cerebral starting quarterbacks in football.

So while it might seem like the Packers are pinching pennies by cutting McCord, it speaks much more to their belief in Jordan Love's ability to stay healthy and lead this team to the promised land, and where they fall in the lifecycle of an NFL team.

With respect to Kyle McCord, this trade speaks to the Packers' confidence in Jordan Love more than anything else.

Sure, picking up an additional draft asset for a player who might've gotten cut otherwise is just good business by the Packers. They seem to have a lot of faith in Tyrod Taylor as their backup, and probably want a stable veteran presence who can step in if it comes down to it. And yes, it was only a preseason game, but Kyle McCord proved that he can really play, and the Packers know they can't offer him a legitimate chance to compete this year because they are all in on Jordan Love.

And frankly, Love has earned that right. He handled the messy departure of Aaron Rodgers with grace; he took his licks as a rookie and still persevered with one of the better debut seasons you could ask for from a young starter, and has been the model of consistency ever since. Entering his fourth year as the starter in Green Bay, the expectations are higher than ever, and every sign along the way has pointed toward him rising to the occasion.

If the Packers wanted to put some pressure on Jordan Love, they would've kept Kyle McCord around. And heck, there's a chance he winds up making them regret this deal. But Green Bay has made it's stance clear — there's only room for one quarterback to be truly featured for the Packers, and that's Jordan Love.