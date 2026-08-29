Packers-Cardinals preseason game balls: Passing game goes crazy

The Green Bay Packers’ preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals was a battle of the backups. That wasn’t surprising, but it certainly didn’t make the game any less entertaining.

If we were going to watch reserves battle for roster spots, they at least had the courtesy to turn it into a shootout as touchdowns came fast and furious throughout the night.

Green Bay ultimately prevailed thanks to a stop on Arizona’s last-second Hail Mary attempt, escaping with an explosive 42-38 victory.

As we’ve done throughout the preseason—and will continue to do once the regular season begins—let’s hand out game balls to the Packers who stood out most. The number in parentheses next to each player’s name represents how many game balls they’ve earned so far this season.

Anthony Campbell (2)

The Packers have a difficult decision to make at defensive tackle ahead of Sunday’s cutdown deadline, and Anthony Campbell continues to make his case for a spot on the final roster.

He notched another sack in this game and added a couple of pressures as well. For a Green Bay defense looking for more juice from its interior pass rush, Campbell continues to provide encouraging flashes.

Dani Dennis-Sutton (1)

Rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton didn’t disappoint in his first preseason action.

After missing the first two exhibition games, he wasted little time making his presence felt in the finale.

Dennis-Sutton recorded two total tackles and his first professional sack. The Packers will need all the pass-rushing depth they can get until Micah Parsons returns, and Dennis-Sutton gave them a promising glimpse of what he can provide.

Nyjalik Kelly (1)

The star of Green Bay’s defense was clearly Nyjalik Kelly.

He recorded six total tackles, including three for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack. Just for good measure, he also added an interception.

That’s about as complete of a stat line as you can ask for from a defender fighting to make an impression.

Kyle McCord (2)

With Jordan Love and Tyrod Taylor sitting out, Friday night belonged to Kyle McCord.

The Packers weren’t shy about putting the offense in his hands, throwing the ball roughly twice as often as they ran it. McCord rewarded that trust by completing 22 of 35 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

For a quarterback fighting to prove he belongs in the organization, it was exactly the type of performance he needed.

Will Sheppard (2)

Will Sheppard showed off his versatility in this one.

He finished with three receptions for 26 yards and another touchdown, but his most impressive play came on special teams.

Sheppard returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown, showing patience early in the return before finding a crease, cutting upfield and leaving everyone behind.

He entered the night fighting for attention in a crowded receiver room. A play like that is one way to make sure the coaching staff notices.

Trey Smack (3)

If it weren’t for the preseason games, Trey Smack might not be on the Packers’ roster.

He has reportedly been inconsistent in practice, but when the lights have come on, he has delivered.

Smack made both of his field goals and all four extra points against Arizona. That brings his preseason totals to a perfect nine-for-nine on field goals and five-for-five on extra points.

At some point, consistently making kicks in games has to outweigh some of the struggles on the practice field.

J. Michael Sturdivant (1)

After leaving the previous preseason game early, J. Michael Sturdivant made the most of his opportunity in the finale.

He led the Packers with six receptions for 112 yards and added a touchdown for good measure.

Sturdivant showed exactly why Green Bay has remained intrigued by his upside. The Packers may not have room to keep seven wide receivers, but he made one final—and very convincing—case for why he deserves to stick around.