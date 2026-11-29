Making final roster decisions is never easy, but it's even harder when you carry several more players than you're allowed to keep on your training camp and preseason roster. That weight was left on the shoulders of Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst and his team in the wake of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade earlier this summer, ultimately leading to a tough choice to waive guard Kevin Porter Jr. before the start of this season.

Porter played 68 games with the Bucks over two seasons after he was traded from Los Angeles to Milwaukee at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. In that span, he averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game on 47.4% FG/35% 3P/87.6% FT splits. He started 36 of his 38 games for the Bucks last season and led the team in both assists and steals.

He was a controversial player among Bucks fans during his short-lived tenure, for reasons related both to his on-court performance and his checkered past. Regardless, it's hard to deny that Porter was productive in his role, considering his stats would've ranked second in PPG and first in both APG and SPG for the Bucks this season, based on his 2025-26 output.

Now, Porter Jr. has signed with the Orlando Magic on a one-year deal to fill a much-needed depth role behind Jalen Suggs. If he performs to the level he did last year, he could make the Bucks regret their decision.

If Kevin Porter Jr. fulfils his potential in Orlando, the Milwaukee Bucks might look worse because of it.

Horst was stuck between a rock and a hard place this offseason. He didn't have many options for a Giannis trade, and the offer he ultimately took, which was the best offer available, based on what was reported, was relatively guard-heavy. There was simply no room in the lineup for the Bucks to employ Porter, Tyler Herro, Ryan Rollins, Brayden Burries, Kasparas Jakučionis, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. That would be a classic case of having too many cooks in the kitchen.

With that said, Porter is making more money from Milwaukee this year than he is from his new deal with the Magic, and could legitimately outperform every one of those players the Bucks kept besides Herro. For a team stuck at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with only two wins to its name, that's a tough pill to swallow.

But Milwaukee made its choice and has to live with the outcome. If Porter Jr. ends up being who the Bucks hoped he would be in the Cream City, it might sting, but at least they know they did right by the young players they're trying to develop. That might not make it much easier, but at least they can take solace in the fact that they're building toward a brighter future.