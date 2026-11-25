When evaluating how a young guard might adapt to the pros, one aspect that often goes overlooked is how they perform on the glass. Can they elevate above the bigs to snag rebounds? Do they have a physical presence near the basket? What about in traffic? Do they even look at the ball when it comes off the rim, or leave that to their own bigs? Well, none of those ideas are in question for Milwaukee's 10th overall pick, Brayden Burries.

The 21-year-old has quickly established himself as not only one of the best rebounding guards to come out of the draft in recent years, but simply put, one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA. Burries is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game in only 23 minutes per game. Not only is he one of just 23 players in the league with 5.5+ rebounds in 25 minutes or fewer this season, but he's also the shortest of them and is the only guard in the group.

Taking it a step further, Burries leads all players who are 6-foot-5 or shorter in rebounds per 75 possessions this season (8.9), per Shooting the Gap, eclipsing the mark of New York's Josh Hart, who's lauded as the best undersized rebounder in basketball, or the likes of Philadelphia's V.J. Edgecombe, who is regarded in the same way.

It's just another example of why Burries is so far ahead of schedule in his NBA development, but it also speaks to how much his play is helping the Bucks in categories they badly needed.

Milwaukee rookie Brayden Burries is bolstering an otherwise lackluster rebounding Bucks team.

Without Burries' contributions, Milwaukee would rank as the worst rebounding team in the NBA. Maybe that's part of why he's been so successful on the glass — because the other players on his team are falling a bit short in that category. Thanks to the extra emphasis they get from Burries, however, the Bucks rank 13th in rebounds per game.

That's far from the whole story, though, as Burries appears to have a natural instinct to know how the ball is going to bounce off the rim and where to position himself to corral it. His talent on the glass makes a tremendous difference when, sometimes, the seven-footers on the team do not share the same traits.

In a short amount of time, Burries has made a significant impression on Bucks fans and the basketball world as a whole. Even playing for the current worst team in the Eastern Conference, he's been a consistent force who jumps off the screen. Seeing how poised, athletic, and cerebral he is as a rookie only makes his future outlook all the more appealing. This rebounding prowess is just the start of what'll surely be a long and impactful career in the NBA.