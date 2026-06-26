Kevin Porter Jr.'s second chance in Milwaukee just took a new shape

For as polarizing a player as he's been within the Milwaukee Bucks fandom, there's no denying that Kevin Porter Jr. is a unique basketball talent. The 26-year-old lefty combo guard is incredibly comfortable with the ball in his hands, leveraging his unique physicality at 6-foot-5 and three-level scoring ability to generate offense from anywhere within the half-court.

Through a year and a half in Milwaukee, Porter has matured on and off the court. Once a herky-jerky young spark plug offering instant offense from the second unit, Porter has taken on the challenge of running an NBA offense from the point guard position while making a genuine two-way impact on the game. He finished the 2025-26 season averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals as the lead ball-handler for a Bucks team where he grew from a tertiary option to a go-to guy.

That's always been part of the promise with Kevin Porter Jr. — the potential was never the question. Instead, skeptics wondered whether he'd be able to harness his raw talent and physical gifts into the mold of a productive basketball player. More so than that, many wondered if he could overcome an early career that was mired by off-court issues, which drew far more attention to his name than his actual on-court production.

But in Milwaukee? None of that seemed to matter anymore. Porter shook off the pressure and implications of his NBA return after a short stint with the LA Clippers before being acquired in a trade deadline deal by Bucks GM Jon Horst. Milwaukee ensured that it conducted its due diligence into the allegations to guarantee the young guard wouldn't be a problematic addition off the court, and to this point, he's been a positive force for a team that was stuck in a spiral of negativity.

He embraced the unsteady nature of his role under Doc Rivers. He grew the respect and appreciation of Giannis Antetokounmpo, serving as a bright spot in an otherwise arduous season. Porter became a defensive playmaker to a level few expected he ever could, giving his all to hound opposing ball-handlers and force turnovers in a defensive infrastructure that often left him out to try.

Through chaos and dysfunction in Milwaukee, Porter has taken the challenge in stride, publicly supporting his teammates, encouraging a positive environment, and making the most of a second chance he wasn't sure he'd get.

Kevin Porter Jr. is making the most of his second chance. Opting into his deal with the Milwaukee Bucks is only the next chapter in the story.

As first reported by Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, KPJ is expected to pick up his $5.4 million player option and return to the Bucks next season. While many players in his position would jump ship as soon as Giannis left town, this signals a different appreciation on Porter's part for his journey in Milwaukee thus far. This is the franchise that gave him a chance to be an impact starter on a team that had genuine Playoff aspirations.

Porter isn't re-signing with the Bucks for fame or glory, but out of appreciation for what the franchise offered him and the opportunities that lie ahead. Second chances don't fall off trees, and while the LA Clippers first extended the olive branch, only Milwaukee has offered him a true redemption story.

For many, that comeback story is a lofty proposition, and rightfully so. It was only three years ago that he was accused of horrible wrongdoing in a very messy, public domestic violence case. However, it's a far more nuanced situation than the initial accusations would indicate. Although he accepted a plea deal for misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation, Porter's ex-girlfriend — an outspoken former WNBA player and the alleged victim — has vehemently denied the allegations that Porter assaulted her. She claimed that the New York prosecutors were "expediting false statements" and building a false narrative to build their own profile from her experience. If you want to hear her perspective on the situation, click here.

Allow me to break the fourth wall for just a moment — I would never intentionally downplay the severity of the accusations against Porter. We know for a fact there was an altercation that morning, and Porter made a mistake. But I've been taught to give credence to what victims tell us about their experience, and the alleged victim has been very clear about her perspective. I cannot fathom a scenario in which she'd have an incentive to lie about her own experience to protect someone she's no longer in a relationship with. Between the alleged victim's personal account, the NBA's investigation into the matter, two different franchises doing their own research, and the fact that it's been expunged from his record, Porter, while worthy of scrutiny, is not the villain he was painted to be.

Not everyone deserves a second chance, and not everyone who deserves one gets one. Everyone has to decide for themselves where they fall in that conversation. But what you can't deny is that so far, Porter has made the most of his opportunity, and is giving the good favor he received from the Bucks organization back to Milwaukee. Only time will tell what he makes of it.