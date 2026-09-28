Jon Horst's explanation of the Bucks' post-Giannis vision should give Milwaukee confidence

Ever since the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, part of the narrative swirling around Bucks fans and the basketball world has been, 'Why this deal?' Obviously, Giannis' preference was to play in South Beach, so that was almost certainly a factor. But from the Bucks' perspective, some have wondered if this is truly the best route for them to go down from a roster construction standpoint.

On Bucks Media Day, general manager Jon Horst put that conversation to rest by peeling back the curtain on the philosophy he and the team took when assessing their options for how to operate heading into the next era of Bucks basketball:



"Each and every one of those guys were a part of it. We wouldn't have done the trade without one of those players," Horst explained. "They're age-appropriate, either entering their prime or at the early end of their prime. They fit a culture and a style of play that we want to really embody. There's a skill set where they play on both sides of the basketball. There's positional size...



"They absolutely check the boxes we were trying to check if we were to do a trade."

The sentiment was echoed by head coach Taylor Jenkins, who was brought back to Milwaukee for the sole purpose of rebuilding a culture and a clear style of play — something neither of their previous two head coaches, Doc Rivers or Adrian Griffin, was able to accomplish during their tenures.

Jenkins said that the team wants to build around players who can create advantages on both sides of the floor. That means athletes with size for their position and creativity with the basketball, but also players who have long runways for future development in the Bucks system, giving us our clearest vision yet of what's next for Milwaukee's team.

The Milwaukee Bucks have come to a clear understanding about how they want to build for the future of the franchise.

After spending the last five years trying to build around veterans, the Milwaukee Bucks seem to have come to the conclusion that the NBA has changed around them. It's no longer about veteran players and their grizzled approach, assuming they know best all the time. This is a league where new and emerging trends shift the dynamics of competition every single year, so there is no single recipe that will work out.

Milwaukee was operating as a franchise built upon star power, which remains a solid strategy and always will be. You can't win at the highest level without a star to anchor your team, but you can develop players into stars if they have the baseline talent and work ethic to get there.

The best example of this is the most recent NBA champion, the New York Knicks. Their star player, Jalen Brunson, was never expected to be a perennial All-Star the way he's become, let alone a Finals MVP and the best player on a championship team. At least with Brunson, you could see the vision based on his college tape, but there were no such expectations for Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, or Josh Hart — each of whom was an essential contributor to a title team.

Horst himself knows this well, having seen Giannis Antetokounmpo's legacy unfold for the last decade. Sometimes, a player just needs the right situation and to be empowered in order to fulfill their potential, and Miami's culture doesn't always allow players to grow in that same way. It's a place where we see veterans thrive, but young players often struggle to find their way.

In Milwaukee, however, these four talented players — Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, and Kasparas Jakučionis — have a real chance to develop into the best versions of themselves, feeding into a culture of unselfishness that, in turn, should help them reach new heights in their careers and even their earning potential as NBA pros.

So while Giannis never formally requested a trade, we all saw the writing on the wall. He had to be traded this summer, or the situation truly could've gotten ugly, and of the options, Horst and the Bucks found the pathway that gave them the most opportunity not only to reset the franchise's culture, but also to seek a diamond in the rough who can one day grow into the type of player they can contend with at the highest level.