One of the hardest pills Bucks fans had to swallow over the years was the franchise's decision to trade NBA Champion point guard Jrue Holiday after three glorious seasons in Milwaukee. Although it wasn't as long as it felt, Holiday's Bucks tenure was hugely impactful both on and off the court, from his foundational presence in the 2021 NBA Championship run to all his charitable work in the Southeast Wisconsin area.

Holiday remains a fan favorite, but was the sacrificial lamb in the trade that brought Damian Lillard to Milwaukee for an ill-fated tenure. He was flipped to the Boston Celtics, where he won another title, before returning to Portland for the last two seasons. Holiday returned to Milwaukee for the Bucks' 114-124 loss on Thursday night and played well, but that wasn't the story of the day.

The rookie asked for advice from the vet 🤝



After last night's contest, 6x Kia NBA All-Defensive selection Jrue Holiday shared a moment with rookie Brayden Burries to pass along some pointers on the defensive end! pic.twitter.com/o0JUXuflL0 — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2026

After the game, a conversation between Holiday and the Bucks' standout rookie guard, Brayden Burries, was captured on camera. It appeared that Burries asked Holiday a question, to which Holiday pulled him aside and talked him through it. It was a sight for sore eyes for the hometown fans: One legendary Bucks point guard passing core knowledge down to the presumptive point guard of the future for this franchise.

Holiday didn't need to do that, but that's who he is — someone who loves the game, loves the communities that embraced him, and is always giving back. That's why he needs to be properly honored by Milwaukee as a city and a franchise when it's all said and done.

Jrue Holiday deserves to have his jersey retired by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Well before this moment, there was a strong argument to be made that Jrue Holiday's No. 21 jersey should be in the rafters at Fiserv Forum when the day comes. He embraced the city as a home, telling CBS 58's Lance Allan following the Trail Blazers' shootaround: "It always feels good coming back, you know? Like I was saying, [it's] just a part of you. It's a piece of home, so every time you come back, it feels good."

Although he didn't spend as much time here as some of his competition, Holiday firmly ranks as the second-best Bucks point guard of all time, behind 'The Big O,' Oscar Robertson. He likely would've spent the rest of his career in Milwaukee had the Bucks' front office not made the difficult decision to trade him in the Lillard deal, so the fact that he doesn't rank as highly in the all-time franchise leaderboards shouldn't be held against him.

Jrue Holiday isn't just a basketball player – he's a one-man culture who paved the road for a generation of future players because of the way he leads by example. Holiday is one of the most fundamentally sound, unselfish players of his generation, and one of the best defensive players of the 21st century. Just ask Bucks rookie Nate Ament, who said this about Holiday's presence:

"Jrue Holiday [is] probably my favorite player in the league now just because of what he did. That was crazy," Ament said, referring to Holiday's 22-point, 7-rebound, 4-steal game vs. Milwaukee. "He's incredible. I feel like there's nothing he really can't do on the court... [I have] a lot of respect for him and his game."

He's a future Hall of Famer, a basketball legend, and in Milwaukee, he's royalty. So when the 36-year-old decides to hang up his shoes and step away from the game, the Bucks shouldn't hesitate to hang his jersey up in the rafters as well. Jrue Holiday deserves that.