Back when Damian Lillard was first traded to Milwaukee, there was a sense that the franchise was forming a duo with him and Giannis Antetokounmpo that could revive the feeling they had way back when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the Bucks. Little did they know, it would turn out to be the final nail in the coffin that ended this era of Bucks basketball.

Although it's easy to focus on all the negatives that came from it, there was plenty of good for fans to reflect on, as well. Despite going through a tough time and struggling to adapt to his new environment, Lillard did everything he could to be a great teammate, a committed community member, and to return the positive energy Milwaukee's devoted fanbase shared with him.

That's exactly who Damian Lillard has shown us he is over the years — a man of high character and a straight shooter. That's why it was no surprise when he took the high road in his response to CBS 58's Lance Allen, who asked Dame for his thoughts and feelings about the Bucks' decision to waive him after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the 2025 playoffs.

"I thought it was pretty simple. You know, I was injured. I wasn't going to be available to play last season, and the team was focused on bringing somebody in here that they could pair with Giannis so that they could still be a competitive team, which is the business side of it, you know?" Lillard explained. "I saw it for what it was, and I moved on."

Dame said it himself: He saw the situation for what it was and moved on. A year later, Giannis took a look around and did the same thing. If only Milwaukee's leadership had the foresight to take control of the situation and stand firm, there's a chance they might not be in their current predicament today.

The Milwaukee Bucks should've forced everyone involved to take a gap year and rebuild around Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Underestimating Damian Lillard is always a bad idea. He proved that when people said he wouldn't make the NBA because of his size, or lack thereof. He proved it again after slipping to the sixth pick in 2012 and turning into arguably the best player in the class — although Anthony Davis probably still holds that title.

And even now, Lillard is proving the Bucks wrong for waiving him, averaging more than 20 points and four assists in just under 30 minutes per game, coming off injury in his return to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Reporting suggested the Bucks tried to pitch Giannis on a gap year after the Lillard injury, and that he was opposed. But they forgot that Giannis was under contract for the Bucks, not the other way around, and that they could've proceeded with that plan without his blessing to put everyone involved in a position to win later on. Instead, they cut Lillard and are paying him about $22.5 million per year while giving Myles Turner, who's averaging seven points on 36.2% from the field and 28.6% from deep, as a seven-foot center, a massive long-term contract.

At the time, it might've made sense from a business standpoint, but now, in the midst of their worst start in franchise history, it seems like the NBA's schedule-makers, or simply fate itself, are showing the team they made the wrong decision by having them face Giannis and Dame on back-to-back nights.