Jordan Love has ended the debate: He's the Green Bay Packers' next franchise QB

We've spent the last three and a half seasons having conversations about whether Jordan Love is the right guy to succeed Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre as the next franchise quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. But if his start to this season is any indication, the debate is over — Love belongs in this historic football lineage, and he's proving it every week.

Before we get into the statistics, which back up that notion, let's look first at the man. Love has a great head on his shoulders and the innate leadership qualities you need out of a franchise quarterback: He doesn't engage with drama. He's all about togetherness and execution. He puts his trust and confidence in his teammates and coaches. He embraces this community and carries that torch proudly. And, simply put, from everything we see in the public eye, Love just seems like a good person, which shouldn't be overlooked just because of how well he throws a football.

Statistically, he's backing it all up on the field behind arguably the worst offensive line in football. Love has thrown for 2,246 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, with six interceptions in eight games this season. He's on pace to put up 4,772 yards and 34 touchdowns, both of which would be career highs.

According to Fantasy Points Data, Love is the NFL's leader in Total Passing Production, which accounts for Passing Yards, Drop Yards, & Defensive Passing Penalty Yards. He became the second QB in Packers history to throw for two or more touchdowns in seven of their first eight games of a season, following three MVP campaigns by Aaron Rodgers in 2011, 2020, and 2021, per Weston Hodkiewicz. If that's not enough to make you believe in him, I'm not sure anything will.

It's time to stop debating whether Jordan Love is a franchise QB and start debating whether the Packers can build a contender around him.

On the field, Love embodies all the characteristics you'd want out of a franchise quarterback. Off the field, there's an argument to be made that he embodies those ideal characteristics more than any previous franchise QB ever has. So let's stop asking whether Love is capable of becoming that type of player, and turn the attention to whether Green Bay can put the team around him to capitalize on it.

The Packers had Super Bowl hopes entering this season, and now, we're wondering if they'll even make the playoffs. Plenty of that has to do with bad luck and injuries, headlined, of course, by the absence of Micah Parsons this year, but with plenty of other starters missing games behind him.

What does need some attention, however, is the roster construction around Love. He's putting up the best season of his career behind the worst-rated pass-blocking line in the entire NFL and arguably the worst running back room, averaging a league-worst 60.6 rushing yards per contest.

Jordan Love is undoubtedly the right guy for the job. Now it's time for everyone else to prove they can operate at his level as the Packers fight their way back into the playoff picture.