Jordan Love's step back shouldn't derail MVP quest

The Green Bay Packers dropping an important NFC North matchup to the Detroit Lions reflected poorly on Jordan Love's hopes of going on an MVP run. While this narrative is clearly taking a backseat to the efforts of the franchise as a whole, Green Bay has a legacy when it comes to their signal callers winning the award. For Love to truly put his name in the converastion with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers there has to be at least one deep January run and award wins.

Love finished Sunday's loss 27/45 for 274 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns to go along with a frustrating interception. Even behind a pieced together offensive line there is no way around the fact that this wasn't Love's finest moment. The quarterback missed a handful of plays and clearly wasn't locked in at the level fans had seen the previous two weeks.

However, the counter to this is looking at Love's clear competition in the race and realizing they had far worse weeks. After an incredible start to the season Kansas City running back Kenneth Walker was shut down in Seattle pushing his name out of contention. Leading us to look at Brock Purdy and Josh Allen, both players took a clear step back based on the fact Allen was on a bye week and Purdy had a worse week than Love.

The San Francisco quarterback finished Sunday's loss to Atlanta with a pair of interceptions that turned the tide and allowed the Falcons to claim an upset win. All of a sudden Purdy's MVP case is looking far more fragile leaving the door open for Love even after this week's step back.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Clearly in the MVP Race Despite Sunday's Frustrating Result

It should also be noted here that Love has the most important stretch of the season still ahead with every reason to believe the signal caller can go on a run. There is also the overall season numbers that remain productive and set Love up to keep his name in the debate. WIth this in mind, the Packers shouldn't give up on Love being a clear part of the MVP race moving forward.

Another factor in Sunday's loss is penalties that would pile up in the worst moments to add insult to injury for a team scrambling for offensive line answers. Watching Green Bay on Sunday and not seeing the score simply looking at the course of the game it felt as if the Packers were in control and going to take the game at any moment.

Detroit clearly won based on mistakes from Green Bay and calls that Packer fans might want to call into question. No matter the reasoning, the fact remains that Love still has a long path ahead and every reason to believe the quarterback remains part of the MVP debate.