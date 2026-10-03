Pieced together offensive line demands obvious Packers adjustment

The Green Bay Packers spent the last week shuffling an offensive line that has been an undeniable liability to start the 2026 season. While Jordan Love hasn't lived up to expectations even with this factored in, there is no way around the fact that Green Bay has failed to establish the run or make simple passing adjustments that give the offensive line a better chance to settle in. We should see these start to take shape against Tamp Bay and over the next weeks of the season as the team works to patch together a viable unit.

For Love, the adjustments need to clear with a quick passing game put into place to help create positive plays and avoid the quarterback being under pressure and getting jarred early on. This can easily be accomplished with the talents of Tucker Kraft, Matthew Golden, and Christian Watson. While each of this pass-catchin trio has different strengths they all have the ability to create after the catch.

Golden has underrated speed while Kraft's physicality is energizing and can help create surprise big plays. The Packers have players more than capable of creating after the catch and there simply is no denying the offense must realize this and make a push to utilize slants and screens early and often.

Skyy Moore is another wildcard the franchise can consider untilizing as the Packers deal with the injury to Jayden Reed. Moore is a returner for a reason with an electric ability to utilize his speed to make tacklers miss and create unexpected plays.

Packers Must Make Simply Offensive Adjustment as Offensive Line Woes Continue to Create Problems

No question, LaFleur is far too smart and creative offensively not to make these simple changes and give Green Bay's offense a better chance of putting the season back on track. The most important factor here is building the confidence of Love, who clearly looked shaken and unable to settle in after pressure was brought.

Another byproduct of this is being able to continue to move around the offensive line and find the best possible answer. Green Bay has brought in new options and is attempting to find a more consistent source of protection. A short passing game and being able to establish the run clearly is going to offer a level of confidence needed to unlock more offense.

This is the perfect week to begin this as Tampa Bay will be without Baker Mayfield and has clear offensive questions leaning on rookie starter Jalon Daniels. It will be interesting to watch whether Green Bay is able to make this simple adjustment.