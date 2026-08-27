Jonnu Smith signing elevates Packers offense from fearsome to elite

Although several key offensive players departed this offseason, there was already a strong sense of optimism coming out of Green Bay heading into the 2026-27 season. However, the latest addition of former Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith clears up some of the lingering concerns and reaffirms the Packers as one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL.

As reported by ESPN and several other outlets on Thursday morning, the 31-year-old tight end will join the Packers as a depth option behind the returning Tucker Kraft for a Packers lineup that was on track to enter the year without much depth at the position.

Smith had an underwhelming season in Pittsburgh last year, posting just 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. However, just a year prior, Smith made his first and only Pro Bowl appearance with an 884-yard, eight-touchdown campaign in Miami. He's been a skilled pass-catcher since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2017, now landing on his fifth team in as many years.

While he shouldn't be expected to replicate the success of his Pro Bowl season, presumably as a backup in Green Bay, this is the type of dynamic offensive addition that could come up huge for the Packers in their quest for the top seed in the NFC North and, hopefully, a run to the Super Bowl.

Jonnu Smith brings the skill and veteran experience to bolster this Green Bay Packers offense.

Putting all the pressure back on Tucker Kraft coming off an ACL tear is a huge ask, so adding a player of Smith's caliber to the lineup offers up a sigh of relief that will take some of the expectations off Kraft and open up the playbook a bit more.

Instead of Kraft having to dominate snaps, which still has a decent likelihood, Smith could stagger in the rotation to keep Kraft and his knee sharp for when they need him late in the season. This is also a strong depth pickup considering Luke Musgrave remains sidelined, nursing a neck injury without a clear timeline for his return.

Although Smith isn't quite the player he was in his athletic prime, he's still more than capable as a big-bodied pass-catching option with decent blocking ability to match. Even at this stage of his career, he's faster than any individual his size should be, listed at 6-foot-3 and just under 250 lbs.

In two tight-end sets, Smith will provide a legitimate weapon for Jordan Love as he adapts to his new offensive lineup and the heightened expectations of the season ahead. This was an excellent signing by the Packers front office, even if it only results in a bit of depth and a few plays here and there.