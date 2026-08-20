Tucker Kraft doesn't shy away from commenting on contract expectations

The biggest remaining contract question for the Green Bay Packers is how soon the team will lock up star tight end Tucker Kraft. It is obvious the franchise would be wise to do so ahead of the 2026 season, with the expectation that the price is only going to go up. Despite being without a long-term deal and coming off a season-ending injury, Kraft isn't hesitating to take part in practice and do everything he can to be at full speed ahead of the upcoming season. When asked about the situation and whether there was an attempt to have a contract before Week 1 kicks off, Kraft offered a telling quote via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

""That’s the goal. I think we’re a different team when I’m out on the field and I think that’s obvious. I think everyone in this organization, every fan, knows that -- without sounding arrogant."" Tucker Kraft

Notice that Kraft simply replies that the goal is to have a deal done before Week 1, before turning to his impact. The pass catcher isn't wrong that the Packers appeared to be one of the league's most capable offensive units when the tight end was healthy. His ability to run after the catch and be a walking mismatch simply creates an undeniable advantage the Packers need to keep in Green Bay for years to come.

With this in mind, it is exciting that Kraft not only isn't holding out, but seems so confident that a deal is going to get done. The tight end isn't letting it become a distraction, but is focusing on what he brings to the table and the expected impact of having him back on the field will have for the Packers moving forward.

Tucker Kraft Offers Telling Quote on Potential Contract Negotiations

Green Bay has the needed cap flexibility to get a deal done with a young core, making future space easy to manipulate. Christian Watson has already been paid on a team-friendly deal, and Matthew Golden remains on his rookie contract for the next three seasons. Love's primary weapons can all be locked down by the start of the 2026 season and this offers an undeniable level of future stability.

For Kraft, it is clear what a team player the tight end is by stepping onto the practice field and competing with his future up in the air. We have already seen star players hold in throughout camp opting to show up so as to not get fined while refusing to practice until their future has been cemented.

This simply isn't in Kraft's nature as a competitor who wants to give his team every possible advantage and understands the elite weapon he presents. No question, a deal is going to get done by an organization that is simply far too capable to allow this type of talent to walk away.