Packers-Broncos preseason game balls: Smack and the offense shine

The Green Bay Packers picked up their first victory of the preseason with a convincing 33-13 win over the Denver Broncos.

Unlike last week, there was no shortage of Packers who stood out. And just like after the preseason opener—and every Packers game this season—we’re handing out game balls to the top performers.

Next to each player’s name will be a number in parentheses indicating how many game balls they’ve earned this season. We’ll keep a running tally all year long.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the Packers who stood out most in Green Bay’s win over Denver.

Trey Smack (2)

As long as Smack keeps smacking the ball (sorry for the pun), we’ll keep handing him game balls.

He was a perfect three-for-three in the preseason opener—four-for-four if you count the field goal he made that was wiped away. He followed that performance by drilling four more field goals against Denver, connecting from 51, 59, 43 and 38 yards.

Smack has done everything possible so far to make the Packers feel good about their kicking situation. At least in live action.

Jordan Love (1)

Jordan Love played only one series, and it will probably be his last action of the preseason.

That’s all he needed.

Love completed five of his seven passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. That included a key 19-yard completion to Matthew Golden on fourth-and-one, where Love showed off some elusive footwork before delivering the throw.

It was a short night, but Love already looked to be in midseason form.

Marshawn Lloyd (1)

Love’s touchdown pass went to Marshawn Lloyd on a nifty option route from 11 yards out. Lloyd left his defender in the dust and flashed the elite quickness the coaching staff has been raving about.

He showed that burst on several other plays as well.

Lloyd certainly looks the part when he’s on the field. The biggest question has always been whether he can stay healthy, and he left Friday night’s game with that box checked.

Pierre Strong Jr. (1)

Pierre Strong Jr. was another running back who made the most of his opportunities.

He’s unlikely to make the 53-man roster unless Josh Jacobs is suspended, but Strong continues to make a strong case for a spot on the practice squad—assuming another team doesn’t claim him first.

Strong led Green Bay in rushing with eight carries for 37 yards, good for 4.6 yards per attempt. He also added a dynamic 68-yard kickoff return that showed off the speed he brings to the table.

Kyle McCord (1)

Kyle McCord is another Packers player who appears to have locked up a practice-squad spot if he doesn’t land on another team’s final roster.

Once again, he showed he can competently run the offense, completing 12 of 19 passes for 118 yards.

McCord may not have a path to Green Bay’s active roster right now, but he continues to look like a worthwhile developmental quarterback to keep around.

Will Sheppard (1)

Will Sheppard may be the ninth wide receiver on Green Bay’s depth chart, but that speaks more to the Packers’ depth at the position than any lack of ability on his part.

Sheppard finished with a team-high six receptions for 47 yards against Denver. His best play was a slick toe-drag touchdown catch near the pylon, giving him another strong moment in his push to stick around.

He may be buried in a crowded receiver room, but he continues to make himself difficult to ignore.

Anthony Campbell (1)

Finally, a defensive player!

It’s not that Green Bay’s defense played poorly—they allowed only 13 points—but the unit had more of a lunch-pail, do-your-job-and-get-out type of performance.

Anthony Campbell was one of the exceptions.

He may have even pushed himself ahead of Nazir Stackhouse in the competition for a roster spot. Campbell flashed an intriguing combination of power and disruption, highlighted by a sack in which he powered through two would-be blockers to get to the quarterback.

For a player fighting for one of the final spots on the roster, performances like this can make all the difference.