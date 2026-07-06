Where the Bucks rank in the Eastern Conference after a wild offseason

With the New York Knicks emerging from their title run of destiny through the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Eastern Conference landscape shifted quickly and dramatically. Whether teams are stockpiling to compete with the Knicks, or feel anyone can win it next year, it seems like most of the East is pushing toward title contention while a few holdouts like the Milwaukee Bucks are building for the future.

There's no denying that the conference looks quite different this year, so let's find out how the Milwaukee Bucks stack up against the competition in a loaded conference that's finally proving it doesn't have to play the little brother role to the West.

These rankings are not just for the regular season. It encompasses how a team projects to play during the regular season + their confidence level to make noise in the Playoffs. Also, please note that any team's outlook will completely transform if LeBron James signs there, so take these with a grain of salt until the King makes his final decision. Without further ado...

NBA Eastern Conference Tier 1 — Contenders:

1. New York Knicks

2. Philadelphia 76ers

3. Boston Celtics

4. Toronto Raptors

It's hard to deny the New York Knicks have a winning formula. The reigning champs deserve their credit as the favorite to reclaim the Eastern Conference after a 16-3 Playoff run that included sweeps of the Sixers and Cavaliers before dispatching the Spurs in a five-game NBA Finals.

Philly, Boston and Toronto have all made wholesale changes this summer that firmly push them into the Contender tier. Replacing Paul George with an MVP candidate in Jaylen Brown reflects a massive upgrade that makes their starting lineup one of, if not the single most talented in the entire league. And while Boston will be worse off without him, they've filled out their roster enough around Jayson Tatum to remain in the mix.

By trading for Kawhi Leonard, the Toronto Raptors have to be considered contenders. The fact that Kawhi was willing to return to the Raptors in the first place is telling of his intentions this season. He wants to contend for a title, get one last big payday, and likely ride off into the sunset. The most fitting way for Kawhi to do that is with another ring, which would completely transform the way we'd have to rank him among the all-time greats.

NBA Eastern Conference Tier 2 — Legit Playoff Teams:

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Miami Heat

This might seem low for Detroit coming off a No. 1 seed season, but they remain unproven in the postseason and have yet to retain All-Star center Jalen Duren while replacing Tobias Harris with John Collins. Everything went right for them last season, and they still couldn't make a splash in the Playoffs, so they need to double down next season to prove they are who they seemed to be in the 2025-26 regular season.

It's been a quiet offseason for Cleveland. For a team that just made the Conference Finals, it doesn't feel like they're getting the respect they earned. But with James Harden currently in free agency and several rotation players leaving this summer, there are more questions than answers. The same could be said for the Miami Heat, who made their big, splashy move with the Giannis trade, but lack the depth, shooting and durability required to reach their desired outcome, unless we see a Herculean effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo himself. But as Bucks fans have seen firsthand over the last five seasons, the efforts of Giannis alone won't be enough without a ton of luck.

As for the Pacers, we have to give them credit for their 2025 Finals run. With Tyrese Haliburton returning, a new starting center in Ivica Zubac and an underrated factor of continuity, they should get back to their winning habits in the 2026-27 season.

NBA Eastern Conference Tier 3 — On the Playoff Bubble:

9. Orlando Magic

10. Washington Wizards

11. Atlanta Hawks

12. Charlotte Hornets

13. Milwaukee Bucks

It's hard to make sense out of this tier. In theory, the addition of Sean Sweeney should help this team create a winning defensive system to complement its young stars, but we're getting to the do-or-die zone for the Paolo Bachero/Franz Wagner duo. If they don't make it work this season, we could see the Magic blow it up sooner rather than later.

As for the Wizards, who knows what to make of them? If Trae Young and AJ Dybantsa are as advertised, this team could get into the 50-win zone. But at the same time, they're the Washington Wizards. The floor is the basement. And frankly? That's how I feel about both the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets. They're solid, young teams that could build on exceptional late-season runs, but also have a lot of unanswered questions about what they are and who they could become.

That leads us home to the Milwaukee Bucks. This should be the ultimate 'nobody believes in us,' or 'power of friendship' team. With Taylor Jenkins under center and almost a whole new team, the Bucks are young, hungry, and have no incentive to lose. So why not chase a Playoff appearance? If they can stay healthy and instill the culture Jenkins and GM Jon Horst have spoken of, a Cinderella season is fully possible. Sadly, that's not the most likely outcome, but it's certainly in the realm of possible outcomes. Either way, it should be a fun season in Milwaukee, shaking off the shadow of a Giannis trade and the negative media buzz from the last several years.

NBA Eastern Conference Tier 4 — The Tank Zone:

14. Chicago Bulls

15. Brooklyn Nets

Nuff said.