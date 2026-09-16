Giannis' transition to Miami is exposing how he and the Bucks handled his superstardom

Although saying goodbye to Giannis Antetokounmpo has been hard for both Milwaukee Bucks fans and Wisconsin sports fans everywhere, the general sentiment around the direction of the franchise's rebuild is relatively optimistic. They replenished their draft assets, developed a fascinating core of young players, and are charting an exciting new path for themselves into the unknown.

With that said, it's hard for some of the most die-hard Bucks fans not to feel like a scorned divorcee, watching Giannis run off with another partner who gets twice as much credit for doing half as much work for him. They'll ask themselves, 'Is the grass really greener, Giannis?'

That's a question he won't really know the answer to until down the road, when he has the benefit of hindsight. But there's no denying that Giannis is in the Honeymoon phase now, and there's nothing we can do from Milwaukee but watch him galavant around South Beach, doing all the things he wouldn't do in his later years here with the Bucks. This was all made abundantly clear in a recent viral tweet from @ckeller141:

So Giannis gets traded and now:

1. Is fine not playing for Greece

2. Doesn’t need his brother on the team

3. Is willing to do pre camp runs

4. Hangs out with the team outside of those runs



Cool cool cool. At least he acknowledged he’s not a leader. — Clayton (@ckeller141) September 12, 2026

Let's first address the four elephants in the room outlined in the tweet — Giannis did indeed reportedly skip the FIBA World Cup qualifying games for the Greek national team this summer to focus on rehabbing, which he rarely ever did for the Bucks' sake. Neither Thanasis nor Alex Antetokounmpo made it back onto an NBA roster, with Thanasis and Alex each reportedly signing with different clubs back in Greece.

Meanwhile, Giannis has been posting photos and videos from Miami's facilities, and he has been participating in team-bonding activities, which he oftentimes skipped out on in Milwaukee. Granted, he was already close friends with many of his longtime Bucks teammates and, as we mentioned earlier, he spent most of his summers in Greece or competing for the national team.

So while this might feel personal for Bucks fans, it's not. Nonetheless, there is plenty we can glean about the extent to which Milwaukee's front office had to go to keep Giannis happy, versus what he was willing to sacrifice in return recently, compared with how he's acting in his first offseason with the Miami Heat.

The Bucks went above and beyond for Giannis Antetokounmpo in a way Miami won't, but that doesn't mean the sacrifice wasn't worth it.

Some Bucks fans are feeling burned by Giannis' summer, from the way he handled the trade saga to his all-in approach for the Miami Heat since being traded just a few months ago. And it makes total sense for Milwaukee's die-hard fanbase to feel burned after the team leveraged its entire future to try to make Giannis happy at every turn, just to feel gaslit and betrayed when it was most advantageous for their greatest player in franchise history.

That's a terrible feeling and a valid one for one of the most loyal fanbases in professional sports. But what they seem to be forgetting is that Giannis had all the leverage in Milwaukee, whereas the 31-year-old, coming off an injury-ridden season, no longer has that factor working to his advantage in Miami.

The Heat have won without Giannis and remain one of the NBA's premier franchises located in a glamor market. That team made the NBA Finals more recently than Milwaukee and has been far more successful in the postseason since the fateful 2021 title run. The Bucks hadn't won in 50 years before Giannis, and while I'll argue that Milwaukee is one of the most underrated cities in the world until the day I die, it doesn't share that same mass appeal outside of the Midwest.

And when do athletes need their leverage most? During contract negotiations, of course, which Giannis' reps are certainly in the midst of entering his first year with the Heat and his last year on his current deal, notwithstanding a Player option next summer. The Heat's new star is seeking a supermax contract that would hamstring the team's financial flexibility moving forward, with a roster construction that leaves plenty to be desired — especially if they want to win a championship.

So while it might feel like Giannis is rubbing it in Bucks fans' faces that he's doing things that he didn't do in Milwaukee, like going on boat rides with his teammates in the summertime, or skipping a summer in Greece, it has far more to do with money and adapting to a new setting than scorning his former team.

We also seem to be forgetting all the times Giannis welcomed the young Bucks players out to Greece to spend time working together, learning his culture, enjoying boat rides on the beautiful European coast, and building real connections that would help them during the season. We're not talking exclusively about Milwaukee's co-stars, either. He welcomed players who might never make another NBA roster in their lives to spend time with him at his home in Greece year after year as a means of embodying the Milwaukee Bucks culture that he was foundational to.

Why do the Bucks need a reset to their culture this summer? Because Giannis isn't here anymore, and he was the pillar upholding that culture through his endless dedication to this franchise, this city, and his craft for 13 pivotal years of his life. And in that time, he gave Bucks fans the thrill of a lifetime and someone who they could believe in during a time in our world when true role models are fewer and farther between than ever.

Has Giannis handled his departure perfectly? Absolutely not, but what better way to embody his journey through life and Milwaukee than to stay true to himself, publicly embrace the emotional toll that his departure from the Bucks organization took on him, and try to push forward to find a new normal, just like he did when he set out as a skinny, unproven 18-year-old kid for a far-away land called Wisconsin back in 2013.

The difference between Pat Riley's Heat and Jon Horst's Bucks is too significant to underrate.

This is all without even mentioning the presence of Pat Riley — arguably the greatest executive in the history of professional basketball. Even when LeBron was the superstar in Miami, it was Riley who held all the power, and it remains that way today. Giannis knows that, so he's playing the game by Pat Riley's rules, whereas Jon Horst played by Giannis' rules in Milwaukee.

It's an apples-to-oranges comparison that might feel raw and personal for Bucks fans seeing it unfold from afar, but when you dig deeper into the situation, you'll find that Giannis, in many ways, is back to square one for the first time since he was drafted, and that means making some personal sacrifices to try and make it work.

Feel how you want to feel, but try not to let that get in the way of what Giannis Antetokounmpo means to Milwaukee, and what Milwaukee means to him. That's a bond that will only break if the fans allow it to, and it's not one that's worth throwing away over a summer of hurt. Whether you believe it or not, the grass might actually be greener for Bucks fans too, if you just give it a chance.