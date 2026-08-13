5 dates Milwaukee Bucks fans can't miss from the 2026-27 NBA schedule release

Congratulations, basketball fans! We finally made it to NBA schedule release day, when we can start planning out our tickets, travel and viewing methods for another exciting season. Although the 2026-27 NBA season will look a little bit different for Milwaukee Bucks fans, this is an extraordinary opportunity to watch the next era of Bucks basketball unfold before our eyes and come to terms with some of the wholesale changes from this offseason.

Although there are plenty of games in the mix for the most important of the season, these are five must-watch games for any Milwaukee Bucks fan in the 2026-27 NBA season.

1. Wednesday, Oct. 21st: Bucks Season Opener @ Washington Wizards

Although many expected to see Giannis Antetokounmpo on opening night, it's another familiar face, Khris Middleton, who Milwaukee will face in a road matchup against the Washington Wizards to start their season. This should be an exciting test against a team that got much better this offseason, between their trade for Trae Young and their decision to keep Anthony Davis.

2. Monday, Oct. 26th: Haliburton's Wisconsin return vs. Indiana Pacers

Giannis might be gone, but the bad blood between these Central Division foes won't go away that easily. Assuming he returns as expected, Oshkosh's own Tyrese Haliburton will make his first appearance against his hometown team since tearing his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals in 2025.

Although it might not be as testy, there's still the underlying bad blood between the Pacers and the Bucks' expected starting center, Myles Turner, who left for a rival after a decade in Indianapolis. It'll also be fun to see the two best players out of Wisconsin, Tyrese Haliburton and Tyler Herro, face off under this new context.

3. Wednesday, Nov. 18th: Bucks vs. Giannis Pt. 1 @ Miami Heat

For the first time in his NBA career, Giannis Antetokounmpo will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it's going to feel strange for everyone involved. But this runs much deeper than just Giannis and Milwaukee.

It'll also be Bobby Portis' first time facing off against the Bucks since the trade, and a revenge game for all four former Heat players who were dealt to Milwaukee. As the first of four matchups against each other this year, this will be a good opportunity for everyone to shake off the awkwardness and get down to business.

4. Friday, Jan. 1st: LeBron's last Milwaukee visit? vs. Philadelphia 76ers

It's hard to say whether this will be LeBron James' last season in the NBA, but there's also no guarantee that he'll even show up. So just in case, LeBron fans will probably need to get tickets to this one. And if he doesn't show up? At least you'll still get to see the young, fun Bucks core take on the juggernaut lineup that is Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

5. Thursday, Jan. 28th: Giannis & Bobby return vs. Miami Heat

The moment you've all been waiting for... Giannis and Bobby make their return. There's rarely been more pressure on a video team than there is on the Bucks to make a legendary, tear-jerker of a tribute video... TWICE in one night! But Milwaukee's video team tends to deliver.

It'll be cathartic to see Giannis close the loop and come back home as an opponent. Memories are going to be flowing, as will the tears, as stories will be told throughout the city, and one heck of a basketball game will be played. Whether you're going to Fiserv Forum or watching from home, this is the definition of a can't-miss game.