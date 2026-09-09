Joey Votto's comments underscore the beauty and responsibility of Brewers baseball

The culture of Milwaukee Brewers baseball is one of a kind, but it hasn't always gotten the recognition that it deserves outside of America's Dairyland. But now that the Brewers are an undeniable force perched atop the National League standings, national MLB pundits are finally coming out of the woodwork to give the Brewers their flowers, on and off the field.

One of the biggest names giving recognition to Milwaukee's one-of-a-kind baseball culture is future Hall of Fame candidate Joey Votto, who said the following about the Brewers and their fans during a recent appearance on MLB Now:



"You can see the Brewers with the best record in major league baseball. I played in Milwaukee for years. I actually thought — you know, Cincinnati is my favorite fanbase, but I actually thought [that] of all of major league baseball, that Milwaukee had the best fanbase, and to me, they're getting their payback for decades of effort."

Votto, a six-time All-Star and former MVP in 2010, played 227 career games against the Milwaukee Brewers and, frankly, crushed the team's spirits on many occasions. But as someone who's a baseball purist and has given so much of his life to the game, it's nice to see that level of recognition for the culture of Brewers baseball and what it means for Milwaukee's unparalleled fanbase.

Joey Votto's comments highlight the underlying factor that makes the 2026 Milwaukee Brewers one of the MLB's darlings.

Sure, winning tends to fix most of your problems and shift public perception, but Votto is speaking to something deeper that's happening in Milwaukee right now. This Brewers team and the last six seasons of sustained success have helped shift the tides of a franchise that used to be a laughing stock. And through the ups and downs, this city and Wisconsin as a whole have stuck by their team, selling out Miller Park, now AmFam Field, and keeping the hope alive that this day would come.

This is part of why there's so much pressure on manager Pat Murphy and this motley crew of ascending prospects, reclamation projects, and homegrown stars to chase after a World Series. I'm not going to argue that this is the best era in Brewers baseball — that's for you to decide for yourself — but it's certainly the most significant statistical stretch in terms of sustained winning, and certainly the Brewers' best chance to chase a pennant since their only other win in the early 80s, when they were still in the American League.

Sure, the Brewers' players, coaches, and front office have a responsibility to themselves to chase after the ultimate dream, but far more than any of their individual goals, the main priority is doing it for a fanbase that's undyingly loyal to the franchise and to those who represent it. Because Milwaukee's fan base is one of, if not the single best in the MLB, and they deserve for their devotion to pay off at the highest level.