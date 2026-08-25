New Brewers stat gives Milwaukee its strongest World Series case yet

Not to put the horse before the carriage, but there doesn't seem to be a better chance for the Milwaukee Brewers to go on a World Series run than right this moment, and their play keeps backing that notion up. As the first team to 80 wins, they're holding onto the best record in the MLB. Milwaukee's offense has come alive, just as one of the best pitching and defensive rotations in the league batten down the hatches to prepare for the postseason.

Normally, a single statistic couldn't drive that level of wishful thinking, but in this context, it's giving Brewers fans a whole new light to see their team through. During a recent broadcast, the MLB League Leaders in Ws against teams with records above .500 were shown, and the Brewers led that category with 10 more wins than the next team up.

Their 43-21 record against teams at .500 or above is the best in the MLB, and their .672 winning percentage in those games is almost 10% higher than the next team, the 19-14 Houston Astros.

To see just how significant a margin the Brewers are winning games by when matched up with the best teams in baseball is an astonishing sight, and one that should strike fear into the hearts of opponents chasing after the pennant in 2026.

If the Milwaukee Brewers can keep beating the best teams, they'll be well on their way to a World Series appearance.

To beat the best, you have to be the best, and that's what the Brewers have been this season. Sure, there have been a few blips on the radar throughout the year, and managing injury concerns has been the biggest roadblock in the way of manager Pat Murphy and his staff. But even with that being the case, their ability to game-plan and execute in big moments is what differentiates teams in the Playoffs.

Milwaukee's elite pitching rotation gives them plenty of options to throw at opposing batters, regardless of their specific playstyles or strengths. The defense has saved the Brewers from what assuredly would have been more scoring opportunities for any other team by utilizing functional athleticism, amazing fielding, and, of course, leaning on their pitchers to make life difficult for opponents.

Offensively, it's hard to tell who's going to take off for the Brew Crew on any given night, and that's part of what makes them dangerous. They have power, contact, precision and energy in the batting rotation that allows them to pick up each other's slack when someone doesn't quite have the juice they need to get going offensively.

So the Brewers effectively have the recipe for success and just need to carry that into the Playoffs for a serious chance to win it all — a goal that may seem lofty to some, but has become the expectation and primary motivating factor for this Brewers locker room.