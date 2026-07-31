Jo Adell could solve the Brewers' power problem at the MLB Trade Deadline

Although things have gotten a bit better in this department post-All-Star break, the Milwaukee Brewers could still use a little bit more power from the plate. They're still the last team under 100 home runs on the season, with only four players in double digits so far, and none in the 20s.

When your defense and pitching are as good as Milwaukee's are, that doesn't appear to be as much of a problem on a night-to-night basis, but when the lights get brighter in the postseason, you're going to need some power in your batting rotation to get runners across home plate. With that in mind, the Brewers need to look at all their options to bring in a power batter at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Because they know the Brewers have the deepest farm system in the MLB right now, teams are inevitably going to ask for an arm and a leg, which is why GM & POBO, Matt Arnold needs to seek out buy-low opportunities on players who could genuinely grow within Milwaukee's expect player development system, and Los Angeles Angles outfielder Jo Adell could be the right fit at an approrpirate cost.

If the Brewers need to buy ow on power batting, Angels right fielder Jo Adell is a great option.

This might not be the flashiest move, considering his stats have fallen dramatically from last season, when he blasted 37 home runs for 98 RBI, but Adell has proven that he can be a reliable, impact power hitter in the pros. The 27-year-old debuted for the Angels in 2020, and while his .225 batting average would have you think he's a below-average hitter, Adell swings for the fences at every opportunity, which is something the Brewers are lacking in their current batting order.

Playing for the worst team in the American League can really hurt a player's statistical output, but that hasn't stopped him from ranking in the 97th percentile of bat speed on the season. His 16 home runs on the season would rank 2nd on the Brewers, as would his 62 RBI for a team that ranks 20th in runs per game. Imagine what he would be able to accomplish for a team that gets on base as much as the Brewers do.

The cost, however, would have to be minimal. Adell is on a $5.2 million deal, but will remain under team control through next year. That would give Milwaukee the flexibility it needs to decide if Adell is a good fit for their longterm future without having to make any significant commitments. He'd also provide an outlet to rotate Christian Yelich in and out of the lineup, keeping him fresh for the postseason while ensuring the Brewers have the power hitting they need on a night-to-night basis.

Is Adell going to solve all their problems? Certainly not. But he does have a unique and valuable skill set that would, in theory, help the Brewers address one of their greatest weaknesses as they make a push for the franchise's first World Series victory.