Latest MLB power rankings deliver a wake-up call for Brewers' Christian Yelich

With an MVP under his belt and three Silver Sluggers to go with it, there's not a whole lot left for Christian Yelich to prove, yet he seems as focused as he's ever been for this Milwaukee Brewers team. A voice of reason within the locker room and one of the most reliable bats in baseball over the last decade, Yelich hasn't needed to be the best on the field to make his presence felt... until now.

The Milwaukee Brewers might be the best team in the league record-wise right now, but they still have a long way to go if they want to chase the final elusive goal of Yelich's storied career — a trip to the World Series. He was given a bit of extra motivation in this week's MLB Power Rankings from The Athletic, where Johnny Flores Jr. wrote:

"A year ago, it seemed like Yelich had turned a corner, though it might’ve been a mirage. The DH entered the break with a 96 wRC+, striking out more than he ever has in a full 162-game season. Milwaukee has managed to win without him, as it’s had to do for some time, but the Yeli of yore could be a massive boon for a club that is oh so close to a World Series appearance."

It's a tough pill to swallow, but Flores Jr. makes a great point about Christian Yelich. If he doesn't find his swing again soon, it could be the downfall of the Brewers' title hopes this season.

Christian Yelich needs to start playing like his old self for the Milwaukee Brewers to be taken seriously as a Playoff contender.

It's been an up-and-down season for Yelich, who started hot but ultimately settled into a rut while the young guys around him shouldered the heavier workload. The 34-year-old is posting the second-worst batting average (.240) and slugging percentage (.380), to go with a career-worst OBP (.330) and OPS (.710). And frankly, the eye test isn't doing him any favors either.

Making contact isn't and never has been an issue for Yelich, but he doesn't appear to have the same power that we became accustomed to. It's hard to tell if it's the injuries or the natural decline of a player with more than 7,300 plate appearances in his career, ranking 10th among active players.

But Yelich isn't just out there for a paycheck. That's not in his DNA. It's because he's a competitor who wants to go out on his own terms; hopefully on top. Aside from when he was sidelined with injuries, this is the most that Yelich has ever had to depend on his teammates, and for the most part, they haven't disappointed.

Yet the Brewers might only be able to go as far as their veteran leader can take them if the youth and inexperience catch up to them in the postseason. Later this year, he'll surpass Ryan Braun for the most Playoff games in Milwaukee Brewers franchise history, as they're currently tied at 27 apiece.

If he's ever going to push all his chips to the middle of the table and leave everything he's got on the field, it's going to be when Yelich and the Brewers get back to the Playoffs this season. Let's hope he's able to channel some of his inner greatness when the time comes.