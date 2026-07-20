The Brewers' path to October starts with adding power at the MLB trade deadline

It sounds almost impossible for a team ranked at the bottom of the league in home runs to hold the second-best overall record, but the Milwaukee Brewers are defying the odds. With only 91 homers on the season, Milwaukee sits firmly in last place and remains one of just five teams with fewer than 100 home runs on the season thus far.

Ironically, this hasn't stopped the Brewers from being one of the best offensive units in the game with the fourth-most runs (502) and RBI (476), while tying for third in on-base percentage (.337) on the season. But when push comes to shove, Milwaukee could be the best team in the league record-wise if they found some power at the plate.

This makes the looming MLB Trade Deadline crucial for the Milwaukee Brewers. They are in desperate need of a bit more power, and they're not going to find it by hoping for the best. GM Matt Arnold needs to canvas the league for another power hitter — whether it be at DH, to help supplement Christian Yelich's recent struggles, at third base, which has been in a constant state of change this year, or elsewhere in the rotation.

There are some power hitters on the MLB trade market, if the Milwaukee Brewers are willing to pay up.

For as deep a rotation as they have to accompany one of the best farm systems in the league, the Brewers can afford to take a few swings at the MLB Trade deadline. It's recently been reported that Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr., who has more home runs (20) than anyone on Milwaukee's roster, could be available for the right price. While this would shift Jake Bauers off first base, he could easily shift into the outfield and make just as much of an impact.

Several veteran bats are rumored to be available from the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets, while the struggling San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and Kansas City Royals are all being thrown out there as potential sellers. And those are only from the teams that are already in trouble, before considering any team that might decide to jump ship from the 2026 playoff race.

The point is that there are plenty of potential trade partners out there for the Brewers to assess. They don't need to leverage their whole future. In fact, with the boatload of young talent in their system, it'd be hard to do that regardless. But one or two more power hitters could help take this team over the edge down the stretch of the season into the time of year that matters most... the postseason.