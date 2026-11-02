Jake Bauers' breakout campaign might cause a surprising roadblock for the Brewers this offseason

While the raw numbers weren't always pretty in the postseason, first baseman Jake Bauers emerged as one of the top players at his position for the Brewers this year. The 31-year-old journeyman seemingly settled into a home in Milwaukee and earned his place as one of the hottest names on the market in free agency this summer.

Bauers led the Brewers in home runs (26), walks (94), and OPS (.874) during the regular season before churning in an NLCS MVP performance by batting .286 for six RBIs and a home run against the Dodgers. He finished the postseason with nine hits, 10 walks, six RBIs, and four runs, despite his batting average falling to .191 in 13 playoff games.

His patience as a batter and ability to extend a pitch count have become increasingly valuable in an era when fundamental, old-school baseball can win you games. His advanced stats support it as well, with Baseball Savant ranking him in the Top 7th percentile or better in the following categories: Walk Percentage (98th), Batting Run Value (94th), Hard-Hit Percentage (94th), Bat Speed (93rd), Expected Weighted On-Base Average (93rd), and Chase % (93rd).

With those kinds of underlying metrics and proof that he can operate in that role at a World Series level, teams are going to circle Milwaukee's roster like vultures and try to pluck Bauers away as he enters unrestricted free agency.

The MLB will do everything it can to pry Jake Bauers away from the Milwaukee Brewers in free agency.

Teams are simply willing to spend up on players who they've witnessed prove they can deliver results at the highest level of the game. It's not specific to baseball, either — it's a phenomenon that we see across professional sports when a team wins its championship. A premium is placed on the player, their contract goes up, and unless a player is willing to take a pay cut to stay, they're oftentimes lured away by a seductive offer from another team.

Brewers fans need to brace for the possibility that this will be the case for Bauers, which took Manager Pat Murphy no time to recognize after the team's World Series win. He's already bracing for life after Bauers, which means considering what Andrew Vaughn can provide in an expanded role, or looking down the pipeline to their No. 5-ranked prospect, Andrew Fischer, who put together a historic home run-hitting season in the minors this year.

However, Brewers fans have a glimmer of hope to hold onto regarding Bauers' future with the franchise. After the Brewers were crowned World Series champions, Murphy joked with Bauers during the celebration that he's going to be "a rich f****r," among other hilarious comments.

Bauers told his manager, "You ain't getting rid of me that easily, man." For Milwaukee's sake, let's hope he's right.