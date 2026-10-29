Pat Murphy's warning to Jake Bauers about the Yankees sums up why he's a legend

They did it. They truly did it. The Milwaukee Brewers capped off their epic season by taking down the Tampa Bay Rays in just five games to win the first World Series in franchise history. It was never in doubt, but that doesn't make it any less refreshing.

Pat Murphy's team won by playing a brand of baseball that's long gone now. They valued putting the ball in play, stealing bases, hitting to the opposite field, and refusing to cave to analytics and play the way everyone else wants to nowadays. But that wasn't all.

Murphy and the Brewers' 200 Club won with grit and character. That's why he wants Jake Bauers to know that even if he leaves and signs with a big-market team, he can't allow himself to forget what got him to the top in Milwaukee.

Pat Murphy's hilarious shot at the Yankees is a reminder of what this team is all about

“You’re gonna be a rich (expletive). Just remember when you’re on that horse(expletive= Yankee team and you’re all playing for yourselves… just remember this is way we used to do it," Murphy said.

This is just legendary stuff. He's trolling, but he's not.

Bauers is about to get paid, and not even winning the World Series will make the Brewers change their ways. Of course, they'll try to keep him in town, but chances are he'll end up signing a huge deal elsewhere, and that's fine.

Ironically, he already knows what it's like to play in the Bronx. The Yankees traded him to Milwaukee after making 84 appearances for them in 2023. He was struggling to get much going on offense, hitting just .202 at the time.

He just had the best season of his career, both offensively and defensively, and capped it off by earning MVP honors in the NLCS over the Los Angeles Dodgers. But even if that leads him to greener pastures, he can't forget what made this team so special, so different.

The Yankees don't need a first baseman, but that has never stopped a big-money team from making a move for the popular guy just for the sake of it.

Pat Murphy is zigging when everyone's zagging. He's not a genius, though; he's just playing the game the way it was intended to be played before analytics, barrel speed, exit velocity, and whatnot were the only things driving the conversation.

The Brewers made baseball fun to watch again, and since all major sports leagues are copycat leagues, let's just hope they inspire everyone else to drop the computers and start playing ball for a change.