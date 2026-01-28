Jaguars Must Be on Packers' Radar as Kingsley Enagbare Threat Now

Kingsley Enagbare experienced a breakout 2025 season for the Green Bay Packers, stepping up amid a rash of key injuries throughout the season. Although his production left a lot to be desired in his first three seasons with the Packers, his price only went up as he heads into the 2026 offseason as a free agent.

Enagbare gave Green Bay more than enough to consider bringing him back, albeit at a heftier price than the organization likely expected, but there is no guarantee that he will return. According to the Underdog NFL X account, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will remain with the team next season.

That decision is especially noteworthy because Campanile was Green Bay's linebackers coach in 2024 and a threat to leave for a head-coaching job this offseason. With him coming back to Jacksonville, he could choose to pursue Enagbare in free agency to bolster a lackluster Jaguars pass rush that was 27th in the league in sacks recorded (32).

Kingsley Enagbare's Return Is Not Guaranteed for Packers

After equaling his personal-best of 39 total tackles while adding two sacks and seven stuffs, Enagbare should be an offseason priority for the Packers, especially considering the late-season struggles from Rashan Gary. He was a bright spot for a Packers defense that dealt with its share of injuries throughout the season, putting together arguably his best performance of the season in a Dec.7 win over the Chicago Bears when he had four solo tackles, one sack, and one stuff.

His overall Pro Football Focus grade (63.6) is only 71st out of 115 qualified edge defenders, but that does not entirely reflect the impact he made for the banged-up defense this season.

While the subpar grade is not exactly ideal, it is not enough to go off alone, especially considering his uptick in performance when he was counted on more during the closing stretch of the regular season. His reliability has also been difficult to ignore, logging 468 snaps throughout the season, which was 71st out of 206 edge defenders.

If Enagbare proved anything during his breakout 2025 season, it is that he can be someone who can make key plays in clutch situations and become a consistent pass-rush threat for any defense. Green Bay certainly needs to do anything it can to bring him back, but the recent coaching news from the Jaguars should add them to the long list of teams that would be thrilled to have him.

Jacksonville, specifically, allowed the eighth-fewest points this season (19.8 PPG), but could not create much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That was evident in the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills when they only had one sack the entire game against a team that gave up the 14th-most all season (40).

As former Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon takes over as Green Bay's new defensive coordinator following Jeff Hafley's departure to be the next HC for the Miami Dolphins, he could use some of his connections to bring in some reinforcements to a defense that did not look the same after Micah Parsons' season-ending ACL injury.

Keeping Enagbare on the roster would be a good starting point, but don't count on that happening immediately as Jacksonville joins the long list of suitors looking for some pass-rushing help.

