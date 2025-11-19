Matt LaFleur Just Added to Buzz Around Rashan Gary's Potential Exit

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as the bitter rivals prepare to battle in an NFC North showdown in Week 12. The defense has been a consistent unit for the Packers in 2025, yet some questions have emerged around defensive end Rashan Gary.

In the win over the New York Giants, Gary played in 39 total snaps, and head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about it on Wednesday, revealing that Kingsley Enagbare played a role in that.

"I would say it's a byproduct of the game," LaFleur stated, via Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap. "He's never been a huge snap-count guy if you look at the course of his career. Every game could unfold a little bit differently, and I think [Kingsley Enagbare] is doing a hell of a job."

LaFleur added, "He's [Rashan Gary] never been a huge snap count guy," per The Packers Wire's Zach Kruse.

Matt LaFleur Discusses Rashan Gary’s Usage

There's some truth to LaFleur's comments about Gary's usage, considering he hasn't played more than 47 defensive snaps in any game this season. It isn't ideal that Gary is starting to lose playing time to Enagbare.

Yet this isn't what you want to hear about the 13th-highest paid edge rusher in the NFL, making $24 million a season. The Packers have been searching for more production from their pass rushers outside of Micah Parsons, and Gary hasn't answered the call.

There isn't a pass rusher on Green Bay's roster who has played more snaps but has fewer quick pressures than Gary. Despite him being tied for 10th in the league in sacks (7.5), the Packers need more from the lineman.

They paid him to be a force upfront, and considering that Parsons is rushing from the other side, it should create more favorable matchups for Gary to take advantage of, but he hasn't done that enough.

Enagbare logged 40 snaps against the Giants, while Colby Wooden played in 48 total snaps. Of course, the Packers want to keep these guys fresh throughout the game, but Gary's usage is a problem for the price tag that he carries. His usage problem isn't new, but has become a recurring issue.

When guys are paid to be one of the best players at their positions, fans expect to see that player on the field. The Packers are looking to figure things out in their defensive line rotation, but if Gary continues to be outsnapped by Enagbare and Wooden, it paints a clear picture of how the team feels about Gary and will add smoke to a departure this offseason.

