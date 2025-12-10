Packers Can't Let Lukas Van Ness' Return Hurt Kingsley Enagbare's Breakout

Since the Green Bay Packers lost back-to-back games to the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles to start November, they have won each of their last four games, vaulting into first place in the NFC North. A lot of that success has stemmed from a stout defense that allows the sixth-fewest points per game (19 PPG) and the improved play of edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare.

With fellow defensive end Lukas Van Ness battling a foot injury for much of the 2025 campaign and Rashan Gary's continued struggles during the second half of the season, Enagbare has seen an uptick in snaps, logging nine run stops since the trade deadline compared to just seven from Gary. According to ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, Van Ness was scheduled to take part in Wednesday's practice, per head coach Matt LaFleur. This came after he recently made a brief return against the Minnesota Vikings, before being shut down again due to a foot injury.

Even if Van Ness returns for Sunday's road game against the 11-2 Denver Broncos, that should not take away from Enagbare's snap count. Enagbare has played too well lately and looked like someone the Packers should keep around moving forward. To just take away most of his snaps in favor of Van Ness, who still poses several questions regarding the help he provides to the team, would make little sense.

Lukas Van Ness' Potential Return Should Not Interfere with Kingsley Enagbare's Emergence

Enagbare, the fourth-year player out of South Carolina, entered the 2025 season on a contract year, but has stepped up and become one of the key contributors to Green Bay's defense. In Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears alone, Enagbare sacked Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on Chicago's final drive of the first half, which helped the Packers maintain a 14-3 lead going into the break. He followed that up by stopping running back Kyle Monangai on a 3rd-and-1 in the closing seconds of the game, which ultimately led to the game-sealing pick in the end zone from cornerback Keisean Nixon on the next play.

According to Pro Football Focus, Enagbare has an overall grade of 63.3, which ranks 69th out of 112 qualified edge defenders. However, he has 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and is one of only four players on the team with two or more sacks. Coming off his best performance of the season against the Bears, Enagbare is peaking at the right time as Green Bay currently holds the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which could allow the Packers to cut Gary and increase rookie Barryn Sorrell's snaps in favor of him. Even star Micah Parsons could see his snap count reduced to keep him fresh for the playoffs, especially considering the way Enagbare has been playing lately and the overall impact he has made in crucial moments.

Van Ness has 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss this season, but he has only appeared in six of Green Bay's 13 games and has not done much to stand out despite having seven sacks in his first two seasons as a pro. Compared to Enagbare, Van Ness has had no more than 33 total tackles and four sacks in a full-time season, whereas Enagbare had 4.5 sacks last season and already has 30 tackles and a pair of sacks in 2025 with four regular-season games remaining.

Van Ness has been solid when he is on the field, but with Enagbare's breakout as of late and key plays in Sunday's win over the Bears, he has emerged as one of the most important pieces on Green Bay's defense and should continue receiving an uptick in snaps, even if Van Ness makes his return.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: